Discover Smarter Security And Zero Fees With This Video Doorbell Camera
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
All too often these days, it can seem that our money is being swallowed up by endless subscriptions. We enjoy everything from our comfort shows to our favorite music through streaming apps. One thing that a lot of homeowners and renters alike resent is the subscription cost of video doorbells. These are, after all, a security essential for millions around the world, and to put a monthly price on such peace of mind is a burden.
If you've been shopping around for a video doorbell that doesn't charge a monthly premium – or lock its most advanced recording features behind one, as some of the biggest-name brands can do – look no further. XTU is here to provide exactly what you've been looking for, with the XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime.
It's available from Amazon at a fantastic and strictly limited promotional price of $49.99 – 29% off the device's MSRP of $69.99. This pricing is available only for a limited time, from October 16 through October 29, so you'll want to snag it while you can.
Some video doorbell solutions will require a subscription to store any footage in the cloud. In such a situation, there's often little choice but to subscribe. However, the XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime offers its full suite of features, which include local storage of up to 128 GB and six seconds limited cloud storage, for just one low up-front purchase. It's completely subscription free.
For the tech-savvy, making a purchase is usually a mixture of balancing your budget and the features of a given product, but there's no need to compromise here. XTU has created a one-stop solution that addresses the issues that many users have with video doorbells. Primary among them is the matter of positioning, which, depending on the layout of your home, can be a very difficult business when seeking the best view of your property. Thankfully, the XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime provides both customizable zones for its smart motion detection (dramatically reducing the danger of false alerts from passing pets) and an 180-degree head-to-toe view, so you don't miss a thing. And that's just the beginning of this versatile and budget-friendly video doorbell's capabilities.
More remarkable features of the XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime
You don't just want to see who's at your door, you want to be able to see where your important package has been left. Fortunately, when it's dark at night (the very time when security and peace of mind typically matters most), the XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime's night vision and 2K video recording ensure that you'll get the clearest view of whoever's at your door, should they be detected. If your footage needs to be reviewed at any point, this is also possible through the compatibility with local storage. Another critical feature for ensuring your parcels are placed in the right place every time is the two-way audio feature, so you'll never miss a guest and can respond to visitors just as though you were there in person. This is made even easier with quick response functionality, which allows you to pick from a list of preset responses.
The model is designed for versatility and simplicity of use at every turn. Of course, you'd expect nothing less from XTU, a brand known for providing innovative and effective solutions to security needs without the premium price. This means that, if you're unsure about whether you can place it in your desired location, you need not worry about the weather. The XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime is IP66 waterproof and uses no wires at all, so you'll never need to worry about power access. All it requires is a built-in rechargeable battery that you can easily recharge indoors using the included tool – no wires, no hassle.
Bringing a crucial new piece of kit into your household can be challenging. You've got to know that it will be compatible with your current setup and won't require any workarounds or additional add-ons that might be awkward to implement. This convenient security solution has you covered there too, as compatibility with both Google Assistant and Alexa mean that your new XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime will be a seamless fit into your smart home arrangement.
In keeping with XTU's "Smarter Security, Zero Fees" slogan, the product combines sophisticated features with efficiency and ease of use. The XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime ticks all these boxes, and you can grab one on Amazon for a bargain price of $49.99 (with free shipping) now through Oct. 29, 2025.