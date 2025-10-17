Discover Smarter Security And Zero Fees With This Video Doorbell Camera

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

All too often these days, it can seem that our money is being swallowed up by endless subscriptions. We enjoy everything from our comfort shows to our favorite music through streaming apps. One thing that a lot of homeowners and renters alike resent is the subscription cost of video doorbells. These are, after all, a security essential for millions around the world, and to put a monthly price on such peace of mind is a burden.

If you've been shopping around for a video doorbell that doesn't charge a monthly premium – or lock its most advanced recording features behind one, as some of the biggest-name brands can do – look no further. XTU is here to provide exactly what you've been looking for, with the XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime.

It's available from Amazon at a fantastic and strictly limited promotional price of $49.99 – 29% off the device's MSRP of $69.99. This pricing is available only for a limited time, from October 16 through October 29, so you'll want to snag it while you can.

Some video doorbell solutions will require a subscription to store any footage in the cloud. In such a situation, there's often little choice but to subscribe. However, the XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime offers its full suite of features, which include local storage of up to 128 GB and six seconds limited cloud storage, for just one low up-front purchase. It's completely subscription free.

For the tech-savvy, making a purchase is usually a mixture of balancing your budget and the features of a given product, but there's no need to compromise here. XTU has created a one-stop solution that addresses the issues that many users have with video doorbells. Primary among them is the matter of positioning, which, depending on the layout of your home, can be a very difficult business when seeking the best view of your property. Thankfully, the XTU J9 Plus Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Chime provides both customizable zones for its smart motion detection (dramatically reducing the danger of false alerts from passing pets) and an 180-degree head-to-toe view, so you don't miss a thing. And that's just the beginning of this versatile and budget-friendly video doorbell's capabilities.