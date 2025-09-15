Cruise The Streets This Fall With NAVEE Electric Scooters

Anyone can make an electric scooter, which is why you may often find simple ones haphazardly scattered around the sidewalk in a big city. However, what if you could have an e-scooter all your own, one with speed, comfort, and style that blows those dime-a-dozen scooters out of the water? You can have such a scooter, and it's called the NAVEE ST3 Pro.

The NAVEE ST3 Pro is the brand's top-of-the-line model, fitted with its latest and greatest developments to give you a street cruiser like no other. Compared to rental scooters, the NAVEE ST3 Pro is equipped with the brand's proprietary Damping Arm suspension system, utilizing a set of swinging polymer arms to dampen the effects of rough riding and make your trips far more smooth and comfortable. The NAVEE ST3 Pro absorbs up to 300% more impacts and jostling than a traditional e-scooter suspension. Combine that with the triple-braking system, including the hydraulic disc, drum, and eABS brakes for remarkably responsive stopping and traction control, and you have an e-scooter that feels like an extension of yourself.

With the NAVEE ST3 Pro's integrated 48V battery, you'll get up to 1,350W of power, getting you a top speed of 25 MPH and the ability to surmount up to 28% inclines. The battery is rated for 46.6 miles of range, and also powers all the usual bells and whistles like headlights, turning indicators, and even integrated Apple Find My support. The NAVEE ST3 Pro even comes with some cool customizable lighting features.

You can get a NAVEE ST3 Pro during the sale until September 30 for just $854.99 (marked down from its MSRP of $949.99). In addition, you can also save when you use code NAVEEST3P, valid until December 31, 2025. With this exclusive code, you can get the NAVEE ST3 Pro for only $834.99.