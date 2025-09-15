Cruise The Streets This Fall With NAVEE Electric Scooters
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Long gone are the days when the only way you could get around town without a car was a bulky bicycle or wearing out your own feet. The compact, personal transportation industry has branched out into all kinds of fascinating directions in recent years, and nobody understands that better than NAVEE. Since its founding in 2021, NAVEE has become a power player in the personal electric transportation scene, growing operations to 30 different countries and a userbase of 200,000 and counting. NAVEE's hottest products include electric scooters that perfectly skirt the line between style and function, and they're only getting more stylish and functional with each new model.
If you're in the market for a new kind of personal transportation, look no further than NAVEE's offerings for the hot new ticket. This fall, all of NAVEE's top models will be discounted. That includes its flagship electric scooter, the ST3 Pro, as well as the ST3 and the GT3 Pro. For more information, visit the NAVEE website, or check out its socials on Instagram and Facebook.
Cruise in class and comfort with the NAVEE ST3 Pro
Anyone can make an electric scooter, which is why you may often find simple ones haphazardly scattered around the sidewalk in a big city. However, what if you could have an e-scooter all your own, one with speed, comfort, and style that blows those dime-a-dozen scooters out of the water? You can have such a scooter, and it's called the NAVEE ST3 Pro.
The NAVEE ST3 Pro is the brand's top-of-the-line model, fitted with its latest and greatest developments to give you a street cruiser like no other. Compared to rental scooters, the NAVEE ST3 Pro is equipped with the brand's proprietary Damping Arm suspension system, utilizing a set of swinging polymer arms to dampen the effects of rough riding and make your trips far more smooth and comfortable. The NAVEE ST3 Pro absorbs up to 300% more impacts and jostling than a traditional e-scooter suspension. Combine that with the triple-braking system, including the hydraulic disc, drum, and eABS brakes for remarkably responsive stopping and traction control, and you have an e-scooter that feels like an extension of yourself.
With the NAVEE ST3 Pro's integrated 48V battery, you'll get up to 1,350W of power, getting you a top speed of 25 MPH and the ability to surmount up to 28% inclines. The battery is rated for 46.6 miles of range, and also powers all the usual bells and whistles like headlights, turning indicators, and even integrated Apple Find My support. The NAVEE ST3 Pro even comes with some cool customizable lighting features.
You can get a NAVEE ST3 Pro during the sale until September 30 for just $854.99 (marked down from its MSRP of $949.99). In addition, you can also save when you use code NAVEEST3P, valid until December 31, 2025. With this exclusive code, you can get the NAVEE ST3 Pro for only $834.99.
Go a little simpler with the NAVEE ST3
Is the NAVEE ST3 Pro a little outside your price range? Don't worry, because NAVEE offers a variety of different scooter models to accommodate most shoppers' needs and wallets. If you're interested in the specific features of the ST3 Pro but want something a little bit simpler, try the NAVEE ST3.
The NAVEE ST3 electric scooter boasts many of the same features as the ST3 Pro, including the Damping Arm suspension system, the triple-braking system, integrated lights, and Apple Find My support. The main difference is that the NAVEE ST3 utilizes a slightly smaller battery pack with a peak power of 1,000W. Don't worry about a loss of performance power, though, because the NAVEE ST3 is still capable of hitting speeds of up to 24.9 MPH and inclines of up to 28%, as well as a respectable 37.3 miles of travel on a single charge.
The NAVEE ST3 will be on sale until September 30. Afterwards, get 10% off when you use code NAVEEST3, valid until February 28, 2026. With this exclusive code, the NAVEE ST3 will cost only $764.99.
The NAVEE GT3 Pro is compact and sporty
If you like the idea of an electric scooter but perhaps don't travel around enough to warrant the fanciest model, NAVEE has just the ride for you: the NAVEE GT3 Pro. While simpler than the beefiest models, it's no slouch in the performance or features departments.
Though the NAVEE GT3 Pro offers more basic suspension features than the NAVEE ST series, it can still absorb up to 300% more impacts and jostling than a typical e-scooter. The front drum and rear EABS brakes ensure a responsive stopping system with a 22% shorter braking distance compared to traditional single EABS brake setups.
The NAVEE GT3 Pro boasts a 1,000W battery, getting it up to speeds of 20 MPH and up inclines as steep as 22%. The battery is rated for 37.3 miles of range on one charge, though what's especially cool about this scooter is that it's equipped with a regenerative energy system. Braking or slowing down will subtly recharge the battery, slightly improving your overall mileage.
You can grab a NAVEE GT3 Pro for the low price of just $599.99 until September 30. Afterwards, get 8% off the MSRP until February 28, 2026 when you use the discount code NAVEEGT3PRO.