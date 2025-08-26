YEEDI M14 PLUS Earns SlashGear Innovation Award For Its Game-Changing Roller Mop Technology
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The idea of a robotic vacuum cleaner equipped with mopping pads has been firmly established within the automated home care space in the last few years. It's fairly simple; in addition to vacuuming up debris and dirt, mop pads spray and wipe the floor for that extra layer of cleanliness. However, horizontal rotating mop pads may not always provide the degree of clean you're looking for. These traditionally circular pads may merely move messes around instead of picking them up. A roller mop that both buffs your floor and cleans up after itself may be more effective. This is the exact type of mop that's featured on the YEEDI M14 PLUS.
YEEDI has equipped the M14 PLUS with the OZMO Roller Mop, an automated mop that effectively cleans your floors instead of just moving around dirty water. It's a robot vacuum you can leave to its own devices – and you won't find a streaked trail of grossness all over your floors. That's why this product has been awarded a SlashGear Innovation Award. You can get a YEEDI M14 PLUS for yourself now on Amazon.
What makes the OZMO Roller Mopping technology so unique
The YEEDI M14 PLUS's secret weapon in the battle against tough messes is a flagship piece of technology developed in cooperation between YEEDI and Tineco: the OZMO Roller Mopping Technology. Instead of the flat, spinning mops you'd typically see on a washing robot vac, the YEEDI M14 PLUS's OZMO Roller flips things on its side. By simply going vertical instead of horizontal, you get a mop that's both tougher on messes and more capable of cleaning up after itself.
No matter what type of mop your robot vacuum features, it's crucial that it can effectively clean stains. Fortunately, the OZMO Roller system on the YEEDI M14 PLUS utilizes a high-speed rotating mop roller, which spins at 200 RPM with 4,000 Pa of pressure to really power-wash those stubborn stains away. While the bottom of the roller is power-scrubbing, the back and top are subjected to simultaneous cleaning with the help of 16 water nozzles, blasting water on at 200 times per minute. This wipes away stubborn stains from your floors and carpets and cleans it all up moments later. Additionally, the consistent cleaning process that the roller undergoes ensures that the mop won't leave any unsightly residue from previous jobs while it's working. The OZMO Roller is governed by the device's onboard AI, specifically targeting stains, stretching into cramped spots, and avoiding obstacles, too.
All the features you want in a sleek body
Along with being able to mop effectively, it's of course crucial that your robot vacuum can clean up debris, dirt, and hair. That's why a functional brush system and strong Pa suction power are so important. Fortunately, the YEEDI M14 PLUS delivers both. With vacuum suction power of up to 18,000 Pa, this product can easily capture both large debris and tiny particulates. Aiding that endeavor is the ZeroTangle 3.0 brush system, including the Cyclone-Directed Main Brush and the ARClean Anti-Tangle Side Brush.
The ideal robotic vacuum doesn't get stuck in corners or confused during navigation, either. Fortunately, the YEEDI M14 PLUS is equipped with various smart navigation technologies. These include the Tru-Edge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning for extending cleaning implements into hard-to-reach edges, as well as the AIVI 3D 3.0 Technology for recognizing and avoiding boundaries and obstacles. You can customize its avoidance and cleaning behaviors, programming in strategies like cleaning carpets first before moving onto floors or vice-versa.
All of this adds up to a proper all-in-one automated cleaning solution. With its brushes, vacuum, and mop, robot vacuums like the YEEDI M14 PLUS are like having a full cleaning crew at your beck and call, tackling messes all over the house on your precise orders.
A robot vacuum that handles its own cleanup
The annoying thing about some robotic vacuums is that they need a lot of upkeep on your part. Letting a robot handle your cleaning is pointless if you have to empty the dust bin and clean the mops every single day. Thankfully, that's not a problem for vacuums that have a doc station like the YEEDI M14 PLUS. Once it's finished with its cleaning duties, this robot vacuum doesn't require any direct intervention from you to handle the post-work cleanup. Instead, it automatically returns to its companion, the compact Omni-Station. Upgraded for this new iteration, this station boasts everything the device needs to freshen itself up in a small, unobtrusive package.
When the YEEDI M14 PLUS docks at the Omni-Station, the OZMO Roller undergoes a hot water wash of 75 degrees Celsius, followed by a hot air dry of 63 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the dust bin is automatically emptied, while the YEEDI M14 PLUS's onboard tanks for clean and dirty water are refilled and emptied. With all of these automated features, the Omni-Station can keep the YEEDI M14 PLUS in peak condition for up to 150 days (yes, that long!) before needing any kind of upkeep or maintenance from you, such as emptying its onboard dust receptacle.
If you want a robot vacuum that can truly clean floors, the YEEDI M14 PLUS is your ideal companion. With its powerful onboard features, including the OZMO Roller Mopping Technology, you won't have to worry about unpleasant, sticky stains or piled-up debris. The YEEDI M14 PLUS can be purchased now on Amazon.