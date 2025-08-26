YEEDI M14 PLUS Earns SlashGear Innovation Award For Its Game-Changing Roller Mop Technology

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The idea of a robotic vacuum cleaner equipped with mopping pads has been firmly established within the automated home care space in the last few years. It's fairly simple; in addition to vacuuming up debris and dirt, mop pads spray and wipe the floor for that extra layer of cleanliness. However, horizontal rotating mop pads may not always provide the degree of clean you're looking for. These traditionally circular pads may merely move messes around instead of picking them up. A roller mop that both buffs your floor and cleans up after itself may be more effective. This is the exact type of mop that's featured on the YEEDI M14 PLUS.

YEEDI has equipped the M14 PLUS with the OZMO Roller Mop, an automated mop that effectively cleans your floors instead of just moving around dirty water. It's a robot vacuum you can leave to its own devices – and you won't find a streaked trail of grossness all over your floors. That's why this product has been awarded a SlashGear Innovation Award. You can get a YEEDI M14 PLUS for yourself now on Amazon.