VIOFO A329S 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam - How To Protect Yourself On The Road
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Driving in modern traffic can be a hair-raising endeavor considering the endless possible calamities that exist. And for the most part, all of us manage to travel distances long and short without incident and rarely have reason to complain. But for those instances where you want or need to have a record of what happened along the way, a dash cam is an invaluable tool. Whether you want to preserve evidence to rely on while fighting an unjust traffic citation or prove your innocence to an insurance agent in the case of an accident, a dash cam is your friend. On a lighter note, dash cam videos on YouTube provide endless entertainment showing the wild, wacky, and unexpected happenings on the streets everywhere.
Having a dash cam is a good idea for your own protection, but having a poor dash cam could let you down at the worst possible time, such as in court. This is why a high quality dash cam from VIOFO can prevent serious disappointment. Manufacturing dash cams since 2011, VIOFO prides itself on innovation, boasting of its lead in offering models powered by supercapacitors rather than batteries and eliminating troubles stemming from lithium batteries being constantly exposed to extreme heat. VIOFO further pushed the market forward with its compact wedge-shaped dash cams, minimizing impact on a driver's field of view. Now in 2025, VIOFO continues to offer a range of cutting-edge dash cams, including its flagship VIOFO A329S 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam, which they provided to SlashGear to evaluate, and here are some details on why it could be right for you.
If you like what you read and decide it's time to buy, use discount code SLASHGEAR329 to save directly from the VIOFO online store or from the VIOFO store on Amazon.
Unboxing And Basic Details
Having never heard of VIOFO before, I had no expectations for what would show up on my doorstep. I have had a few dash cams before and already adopted a practice of never driving without one, if possible. While I have not yet needed one, it is one of those things you are much better to have and not need than to need and not have. Now I have had some of varying quality from the tiny and cheap producing grainy low-res video to mid-range models claiming to record in 4K while documenting speed and location. VIOFO's A329S steps things up in several areas.
What you get with the A329S is a compact wedge dash cam featuring high resolution Sony STARVIS 2 sensor for front and rear views recording simultaneously in 4K and 2K while monitoring speed and location through GPS – a third interior view camera is offered as an option. Furthermore, you get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, voice control, low power impact detection, and multiple modes for parking recording. With a Quad Core ARM Cortex A53 chipset and the aforementioned STARVIS image sensors, the A329S captures vivid HDR video such that a low-light situation almost never occurs and it will see almost anything lurking in the shadows. It packs some stellar technology into an impressively small package.
The Experience
During unboxing you will find a handful of components and cables with a handy quick start guide to set you on the right path to easy installation. Mounting the cameras is easily accomplished with strong mounting tape and power comes from a 12-volt power outlet, although an optional hardwire kit is available for a more permanent installation. Also, while I installed my rear camera to the rear window, it is waterproof and can be mounted on the rear bumper for the best possible view. You will need a microSD card, which is also offered by VIOFO, and the A329S also supports external storage to an SSD. Once you have everything in place and powered on, setup is relatively straightforward so long as you give the user manual a good read.
In the menu is a robust list of settings and options, offering flexibility in how you choose to use the camera and store images and videos. Recording is done in a continuous loop, overwriting the oldest videos with the newest, with specific videos locked by pressing a button on the camera or when the internal G-sensor detects a collision. This sensor is also handy when parked as it triggers recording when it senses low level impact while in standby mode. Furthermore, it gives you the option for time-lapse recording or auto event detection when the cameras sense motion. And with the HK6 hardwire kit, you can set it to shutdown if it detects low voltage from the car's battery.
The Videos
Once you have the VIOFO dialed in, there's not much reason to think about it. It will record automatically and go into parking mode on its own, silently watching and waiting for something to happen while you hope it does not. But should you need to call upon it, you will be greeted with stunning and brilliant imagery with incredible resolution. Colors recorded during the day are bright while the advanced HDR recording reveals the night. Sony claims that its STARVIS image sensors capture faint lights in dark spaces, and this dash cam puts it to the test with incredible clarity.
Playback can be accomplished on your computer from the microSD card or via the VIOFO app on your phone. The app connects via Wi-Fi, allowing you full access to all the image files and a settings menu to tweak whatever you want with the app. Shown at the bottom of each video are GPS coordinates, vehicle speed, and video resolution, and even in 2K, small details are evident while 4K provides an exceptional ability to zoom in on a subject.
Additionally, with the third interior camera, which records a fisheye image, you'll capture everything happening inside the vehicle along with crystal clear audio, something that could prove invaluable should you have an unwanted encounter with law enforcement. And if you see something happen right in front – or behind – you, you can hit the button on the camera or optional Bluetooth remote to save the recording for sending to the authorities later, should you so choose.
The Results
If you haven't got driving protection from a dash cam already, now is the best time to change that. And that is not because now is a time of any particular importance, but because you never know what is coming next. You could encounter a dishonest cop or insurance fraudster while someone running a red light – something that has happened to me twice – could smash your car, leaving your word against theirs as to who had the right of way.
I wish dash cams had existed when a 16-year-old kid with a suspended license smashed my pristine 1977 Chrysler Cordoba at two in the morning. I got nothing from that because the police said there were no witnesses or evidence and it was his word versus mine. Never again will I be that victim.
You don't have to be that victim either. VIOFO dash cams are available directly from the VIOFO online store (A329S 1CH version $329.99), or from the VIOFO store on Amazon where you can find the A329S 2CH version for $429.99, or the A329S 4CH version for $499.99. You can add the discount code SLASHGEAR329 to get a bit bumped off the price, too.
While you have a wide range of choices in dash cams, it makes sense to go with one of the leading innovators and take advantage of the advanced tech packed inside this little device from VIOFO. It could be the difference between getting your case dismissed by a judge or paying hundreds in fines while it protects you from predatory insurance adjusters and fraudsters. Do yourself a favor and order one today