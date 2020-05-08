Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release has officially been delayed

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated superhero movies of all time, so it’s little surprise that there’s a lot of anticipation for its sequel. Unfortunately, it seems that the next Spider-Verse movie has been hit with a delay, so those of you looking forward to it are going to have to wait several months longer before it’s here.

Initially, Sony was slated to release Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (or whatever it ultimately ends up being called) on April 8th, 2022. That’s already a long way out, but with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a lot of people to work from home and effectively bringing big-budget productions like this one to a halt for the time being, it wasn’t long before we started hearing reports of the movie’s delay.

Back at the end of April, Variety reported that the next Spider-Verse movie had been bumped back to October 7th, 2022 – six months after its original release date. Today, Sony confirmed that rumor, announcing that very same release date for Into the Spider-Verse 2. So, a movie that was already a long way off is now even further out, but that isn’t very shocking considering that there are a lot of movies being delayed at the moment.

As for what we’ll see in Spider-Verse 2, that’s really anyone’s guess. Sony hasn’t given any details about what to expect from this new movie, but of course, we can look to end of the original Spider-Verse movie for clues. Given the end of that movie, we can probably expect Miguel O’Hara, otherwise known as Spider-Man 2099, to play some significant role. We also know that the movie will continue Miles’ story, but beyond that, we don’t really know what to expect.

Regardless of what Spider-Verse 2 will focus on, it’s probably going to be a long time before we learn more. With more than two years until that movie’s scheduled release date, Sony will probably remain tight-lipped for many months to come, and it’s almost certainly going to be more than a year before we start seeing media for the movie. We’ll let you know when that media, be it trailers or stills, eventually surfaces, so keep an eye out for that.