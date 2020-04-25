Spider-Man movies delayed: Sony bumps release dates by months

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting delays, Sony Pictures has been forced to bump the release dates for both of its upcoming Spider-Man movie sequels. According to the company, fans can now expect the Far From Home sequel to arrive in late 2021, whereas the sequel to animated hit Into the Spider-Verse will now arrive in autumn 2022.

The Spider-Man universe has proven fruitful for Sony, which has once again refreshed the franchise, this time with actor Tom Holland in the main role. The new installment, which has been bumped to late 2021, follows Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, which was released last year.

Joining the live-action movies was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an animated hit that was released in 2018. Variety reports that the sequel to this movie will now arrive on October 7, 2022, a full six months after the originally planned April 8 release date. The Far From Home sequel, meanwhile, will arrive on November 5, 2021, instead of the originally planned July 16, 2021 release date.

Because the Far From Home sequel was moved, there has also been a shuffle with Uncharted, the repeatedly delayed adaptation of the video game franchise by the same name. That feature film will now premiere on July 16, 2021, instead of the previous October 8, 2021, though it’s yet to be seen whether the movie ends up delayed once again.

The changes will also impact Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie, which is now scheduled to release on March 25, 2022, instead of November 5, 2021. A number of other movies have also been bumped to later dates, according to the report, including Fatherhood from late 2020 into early 2021, Man from Toronto from November of this year to September 2021, and Hotel Transylvania 4 from August to December 2021.