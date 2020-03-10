SOUL SYNC Pro wireless earbuds launch with “industry leading” battery life

The SOUL Sync Pro wireless earbuds have a pair of microphones – dual microphones, they say. With these microphones and Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation (for the mics, not the audio coming out of the buds), they’re meant to allow super clear calls and commands. These earbuds work with Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, and AAC Codec, and they’re made to work just as well with iPhone as they do with Android smartphones of many sorts.

These earbuds have IPX5 protection from water ingress. They’re made to allow the wearer to avoid “sweating it” with their protection from exposure to sweat and rain. These buds work with frequency response at 20-20Khz, a speaker diameter of 6mm, impedance at 16Ω±15%, and sensitivity at 5±3dB.

Each of the buds has touch controls – one tap will pause or play your music, two taps will advance to the next track. Three taps in quick succession will launch either Apple’s Siri, or the Google Assistant with Android devices.

The SOUL SYNC Pro earbuds come with a battery case that connects to power with USB-C. The battery case has its own 3000mAh battery inside, allowing the earbuds to get up to 23 charges before the case needs to recharge. With each charge, the earbuds get up to 6.5 hours of listening time.

To compare with the AirPods Pro from Apple: Apple suggests the AirPods Pro have up to 4.5 hours listening time with a single charge, or 5 hours with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency turned OFF. AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case give “over 24 hours” of charge (at 4.5 hours per charge.)

In the box you’ll get the earphones, a portable charging case, large, medium, and small ear tips (memory foam), and a USB type-C charging cable.

The SOUL SYNC Pro wireless earbuds will cost you approximately $130 USD. That includes a one-year warranty, and they’re available in any color you want, just so long as it’s black. There may be a white version of this pair of earbuds in the future, but for now, just black!