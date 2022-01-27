Sony’s free PS Plus February 2022 games include Tiny Tina DLC

Sony has announced the three games that’ll be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers to download in February. The lineup includes the notable titles EA Sports UFC 4 and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, both for the PS4, as well as a third game exclusively available to PlayStation 5 owners: Planet Coaster: Console Edition. As expected, the next PS Plus lineup will arrive on February 1, 2022, and remain available for subscribers to download until February 28.

Gearbox/2K

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is arguably the best game in Sony’s PS Plus February 2022 lineup. This PS4 title was originally released in 2013 as a DLC campaign for Borderlands 2, later scoring a re-release as the standalone “A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure” on November 9, 2021.

The standalone version of the DLC doesn’t require players to own Borderlands 2, plus it comes with some new additions, including items like the Loot-a-pult. The game is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, including the current-generation consoles via backward compatibility.

The game’s arrival as a free option for PlayStation Plus subscribers is no doubt intended to drum up excitement for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a full first-person action game from Gearbox and 2K. The title, which is a proper spinoff from the Borderlands series, is considered a successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. If you’re a PS Plus subscriber, Sony’s free game offer is a great way to familiarize yourself with the fictional world ahead of Wonderlands‘ release on March 25, 2022.

EA Sports UFC 4

EA Sports UFC 4 is a mixed martial arts (MMA) game released on August 14, 2020. The title allows MMA fans to step into the octagon and compete with their favorite fighters. The PS4 game builds upon EA Sports UFC 3, though reviews for it are a bit lackluster compared to the older title.

The game brings notable elements for MMA fans, including a progression system that takes players from amateurs to top fighters, plus the title added Online World Championships and Blitz Battles. Though it’s a nice option for PlayStation owners who enjoy sports games, it’s far from the most exciting title we’ve seen drop as part of a PS Plus free games lineup.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

As mentioned, the PS Plus February 2022 lineup also has a title specifically for PlayStation 5 console owners. The original version of the game was released on November 17, 2016, for Windows PCs. The console edition is, of course, a version of Planet Coaster for the Xbox and PlayStation.

PlayStation 5 owners can download this title for free starting on February 1 and use it to create their own rollercoaster theme parks. The game includes four difficulty settings, a career mode, and a sandbox mode for players only interested in unleashing their creativity.

The “Console Edition” version of Planet Coaster adds hundreds of new blueprints, which are essentially pre-built structures and other items for quickly creating parks. Players also get access to construction for when they’re feeling a bit more creative, plus this version of the game adds the Frontier Workshop platform for finding and sharing parks.

You need a PS Plus subscription

Because these games are released for free as part of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription, PS4 and PS5 gamers must sign up for one of the plans to access the content — otherwise, these games can still be downloaded from the PS Store at their regular prices. PlayStation Plus is priced at $9.99/month, though console owners who regularly play online games can save money with the 3-month plan priced at $24.99 or the 12-month plan priced at $59.99.