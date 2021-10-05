Sony SRS-NS7 is a wireless speaker home theater fans wear

Sony has revealed a new product in its wearable speaker lineup called the SRS-NS7. The device is a wireless neckband speaker that works with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter. The wearable speaker is designed to provide an immersive home theater experience providing a new way for fans of sports, TV, and movies to hear the sound that goes along with the action on the screen.

SRS-NS7 supports Dolby Atmos movies utilizing the Sony 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer when paired with Sony BRAVIA XR television models. Sony 360 Spatial Sound delivers optimized cinematic experiences via a personalizer app. The wearable speaker pairs via Bluetooth to the supplied wireless transmitter and the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app.

The personalizer app can take a photo of the user’s ear and analyze hearing characteristics by estimating the 3D shape of the ear to create an ideal listening environment for the virtual Dolby Atmos speakers around the user. Users can also enjoy 360 Reality Audio music via a smartphone designed to make the wearer feel like they’re in front of the artist. That feature does require compatible music services, including Deezer, nugs.net, and TIDAL.

The device features an X-Balanced Speaker Unit with optimally sized speakers packed inside a compact body designed to increase sound pressure and reduce distortion to provide crisp and clear music and vocals. SRS-NS7 also has an integrated upward-facing speaker designed to deliver sound directly to the user without disturbing others.

The design allows movie fans to enjoy their music or favorite film in the dead of the night without disturbing other people in the house, but without having to put on headphones that block out the environment completely. An integrated passive radiator improves low-frequency response delivering bass for music and movies.

The wireless device is good for up to 12 hours of power and five hours at maximum volume. It also has integrated hands-free calling and can be paired to two devices at the same time. In addition, an IPX4 rating means the device can survive splashes. SRS-NS7 with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is available to preorder now for $299.99. The wireless transmitter alone supports some Sony headphones and is available for $59.99.