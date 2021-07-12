Sony LSPX-S3 wireless glass speaker keeps audio weird

Sony revealed a new sort of speaker this week that keeps the entire experience strange with wirelessness, light, and glass. The Sony LSPX-S3 is a “wireless glass sound speaker” that works with an organic glass tweeter. Using this tech, the speaker is said to deliver “clear and powerful high tones” as well as a “widespread sound with uniform volume dispersion.”

This speaker works what Sony describes as “Advanced Vertical Drive Technology” with organic glass and a set of three actuators inside. Audio is powered by a 46mm speaker unit inside that should “offer powerful audio quality to complement any music taste.”

The LSPX-S3 works with Bluetooth with LDAC tech and has a built-in rechargeable battery, so it can potentially work entirely wirelessly. The built-in batter in this machine is quoted by Sony as lasting for 8 hours on a full charge. If you’d rather keep it plugged in, this speaker works with USB Type-C connectivity. If you’re connected to the speaker with your phone, you can download the Sony | Music Center app to “remotely set a sleep timer” and control lights and audio in a variety of ways.

This speaker has lighting inside with 32 brightness levels, controllable with a touch sensor. Users can activate bright mode, delicate mode, or a candlelight mode with “subtle illumination that flickers like a candle.” There’s also a pulse mode that syncs the light’s brightness to time with music.

Sony also suggests that the speaker “isn’t only designed to be stylish, but also with the environment in mind.” To that end, Sony says that less than 5% of the packaging material is made from plastic.

The Sony LSPX-S3 has a release date of August of 2021 – EDIT: Sony suggests this speaker will be “available to order” in August 2021, we’ll have to wait and see if/when it hits store shelves. The suggested retail price of the LSPX-S3 is $349.99 USD.