Sony has a ton of PS5 games in development

It goes without saying that at this point, neither the PlayStation 5 nor the Xbox Series X have a ton of games first-party games available. That makes sense since we’re at the beginning of the new console cycle, but the PlayStation 5 in particular is beginning to pick up steam with its exclusives. Following the launch of Returnal to close out April, the small group of PlayStation 5 owners out there also have Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to look forward to next month.

We know that Sony has a number of other games in the works, but now the company has confirmed how many new games, specifically, are in development for the PlayStation 5 at PlayStation Studios. In an interview with Wired, PlayStation Studios director Herman Hulst revealed that there are currently 25 exclusive games in development at various studios, and around half of those are entirely new IPs.

Obviously, it’s hard to guess at what those new IPs are since this will be Sony’s first foray with them, but we already know about a number of games from existing franchises that are in the works for PlayStation 5. Not only do we have the incoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but Sony has also already confirmed titles like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, and Grand Turismo 7.

That’s a pretty short list of announced titles when you consider that more than 25 are in development for the PlayStation 5. It’s probably safe to assume that a Spider-Man sequel is in the works over at Insomniac, and it certainly wouldn’t surprise us to learn that Naughty Dog is working on new titles in the Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises. Indeed, Naughty Dog is said to be working on a remake of The Last of Us for the PlayStation 5, though that’s a rumor that has gone unconfirmed by Sony.

It’s those new IPs that are bound to get PS5 owners excited, though, because Sony has a solid history with its exclusives. We’ll just have to wait and see what Sony reveals in the coming months and years, and we’ll certainly be keeping our fingers crossed for some big reveals around the time that E3 2021 happens next month.