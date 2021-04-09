The Last of Us PS5 remake tipped as Days Gone 2 gets the cold shoulder

It may not be long before we see Sony and Naughty Dog release a remake of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5, as a new report today claims that such a game is currently in development at the studio. That new report also tells us whether or not Days Gone will get a sequel and gives us a look inside a fairly risk-averse Sony that is prioritizing blockbusters from its most successful studios while apparently turning away from smaller, unproven projects from other teams.

That report comes from Bloomberg, which spoke to several unnamed sources who have confirmed that a PlayStation 5 remake of The Last of Us is currently in the works at Naughty Dog. Bloomberg reports that work on the remake actually started when leadership from Sony’s Visual Arts Service Group – a studio that typically helps other first-party studios put the finishing touches on their games – took the initiative to create a new development unit of their own, apparently tired of having their work go toward finishing other studios’ titles.

Bloomberg states that Sony “never fully acknowledged the team’s existence or gave them the funding and support needed to succeed in the highly competitive video game market,” ultimately moving the remake of The Last of Us to Naughty Dog. Many of the group’s leadership left after Sony made the decision to transfer The Last of Us remake to Naughty Dog.

Bloomberg’s report depicts Sony as becoming increasingly conservative with its decisions about which games to fund and what risks to allow. For instance, we learn that while Bend Studio attempted to pitch Days Gone 2 to Sony, the pitch was rejected because of middling critical reception to the first game – despite the fact that Days Gone was profitable. Instead, one team comprised of Bend Studio employees was given the task of developing a multiplayer game with Naughty Dog, while another started work on a new Uncharted game under Naughty Dog’s supervision.

That caused some people to leave Bend Studio as well, so it seems that Sony’s recent decisions are causing some developers to pack up and depart. Be sure to read through Bloomberg’s full report, because it explains the complex relationships between Sony’s well-known and lesser-known studios pretty well, and suggests that Sony is looking to take the path of least resistance – and risk – in making exclusives for the PlayStation 5.