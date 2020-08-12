Sony giving some DualShock 4 colors an encore this month

Throughout the current generation, Sony has released a number of DualShock 4 controller variants. In all, the company says that it has released 25 different colors around the world, with the selection seemingly rotating on a fairly consistent basis. If there’s a color variation you like but never manged to get your hands on the first time around, then you might like to know that Sony is bringing back certain colors this month.

The company will re-release four different DualShock 4 controllers in all this month: Berry Blue, Red Camouflage, Rose Gold, and Steel Black. In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Sony says they’ll be available at participating retailers globally, so PS4 users interested in picking one of these controllers up are prompted to check with retailers in their local area.

With the PlayStation 5 on the horizon, we’re quickly approaching the end of the DualShock 4 era, but the controller isn’t going away entirely. Sony has confirmed that the DualShock 4 controller will be forward compatible with the PlayStation 5, though there’s a big there in that you won’t be able to use a DualShock 4 to play PS5 games.

Instead, it seems you’ll be limited to using the DS4 to play only backward compatible PS4 games on PlayStation 5, and while that is something of a bummer for those who have grown attached to their DualShock 4s, it isn’t entirely a surprise. After all, Sony has been building up the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller as a gamepad that can do a lot – more than what the DualShock 4 is capable of, at any rate.

So, you won’t be able to use the DualShock 4 with PS5 games because those titles will often require the DualSense’s capabilities, but if you’re planning to play PS4 games in the next generation, you might want to hold onto the DualShock 4 anyway. Look for these returning DualShock 4 controllers to land at retail stores later this month.