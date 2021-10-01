Sony continues buying spree with Bluepoint Games

Ever since launching the PlayStation 5, Sony has been on something of a buying spree, but it looks like the company isn’t done yet. After acquiring Housemarque, Nixxes, and Firesprite earlier this year, Sony has made the announcement many fans were waiting for. Sony has confirmed that it’s acquired Bluepoint Games, the studio responsible for several PlayStation remasters and remakes, including Demon’s Souls on PS5 and Shadow of the Colossus on PS4.

Of course, we already had some idea this announcement was coming. Not only is the acquisition of Bluepoint a logical choice for a Sony that’s buying up studios left and right, but PlayStation Japan actually let the news slip a bit early back in June.

In any case, Sony announced the acquisition in a brief post to the PlayStation Blog. The blog post doesn’t detail what’s next for Bluepoint post-acquisition, but in a lengthy interview with IGN, Bluepoint president Marco Thrush confirmed that the company’s next game will be an original one.

“Our next project, we’re working on original content right now,” Thrush said. “We can’t talk about what that is, but that’s the next step in the evolution for us.” Obviously, it’s anyone’s guess what this original project could be, but even without specifics, this is big news on its own. Most of the games Bluepoint has released throughout the years have been remakes, remasters, or ports, so to hear that the studio is getting a crack at an original game is encouraging news indeed.

Still, with Demon’s Souls acting as one of the launch titles for PlayStation 5, it’s probably safe to assume that Bluepoint’s original game is only in the early stages of development. As a result, we may not hear about it again for a while, but regardless, we’ll let you know when Sony and Bluepoint reveal more.