Sony a7s III camera release event set for late July

Today Sony Alpha revealed their next big camera event for the new Sony a7s III. This event will be virtual, as most events these days tend to be, and will take place near the end of July 2020. This event’s tagline is Imagination in Motion, and the rumors are flying. This camera will be rather powerful, as all new cameras should be, with such features as a new 12MP sensor with fast readout and the ability to record 4K video at 120fps in both 10bit 4:2:2 and raw over HDMI.

Per a collection of rumored specifications leaked over the past few weeks, this next-generation camera will be a solid incremental update over its most recent predecessor with a significant set of design changes to its innards.

It’s suggested that the 12MP image sensor will likely be a stacked CMOS sensor. With “fast readout” paired with the ability to capture 16bit RAW output – we shall see. With that, rumored 15 stops of dynamic range could very well be in the works, along with some solid video capture capabilities (as long as you don’t want to go up to 8K, that is).

Rumors suggest that the Sony a7s III will be able to capture 10-bit 4:2:2 4K/120p video, and 4K/120p RAW video over HDMI, as well as 1080p video at 240p. This camera was tipped to work with UHS-II SD card slots and no record time limits right out the gate. It’s likely the Sony a7s III will not have dual ISO, but will have a base ISO of 160 for S-LOG3.

This camera is likely set to roll with a “fully-articulating” display for control – with hardware buttons too, of course. The look of the device has not yet been leaked in full – which is a bit of a shock, but a welcome shock nonetheless.

The Sony a7s III will be revealed at an event that’ll take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. That event will begin at 10AM Eastern Time, 7AM Pacific Time, and we’ll get to know all the abilities of the camera, price, release date, and any potential packages from the start.