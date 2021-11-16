Sonos S2 Update brings DTS Digital Surround to Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase, Amp

An update was sent by Sonos to users on November 16, 2021 with upgrades for Battery Saver, EQ Settings, and DTS Digital Surround. This Sonos S2 software update delivers different features to different devices, and the software will not necessarily be available to all users all at once, as is the case with massive updates such as these. Amazon also tipped that Amazon Music Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos Music support is on the way – not quite here just yet, but soon.

This Sonos S2 software update has new support for decoding DTS Digital Surround sound. DTS Digital Surround will not work for every single Sonos device ever made. Instead, a list of Sonos devices will work with DTS Digital Surround starting this week.

Devices that’ll gain DTS Digital Surround with the Sonos S2 Update include the Sonos Amp, Playbase, Playbar, Beam (Gen 1), Beam (Gen 2), and Arc. With this new feature support, users will now have what Sonos describes as a “more immersive way to experience their Blu-Ray discs, gaming consoles, and more.”

The Sonos S2 software update also delivers Battery Saver on Roam and Move. Speakers with this update will gain an automatic power off feature after 30 minutes of inactivity. The Battery Saver feature has a sort of on/off switch, enabling or disabling functionality.

If Battery Saver is enabled, Roam and Move users will need to press their device’s physical power button before music can be played. When Battery Saver turns the power off, and power remains off, Move will “retain battery life for up to 30 days,” and 70 days for Roam.

EQ Settings will appear on the Now Playing Screen with the iOS Sonos app. EQ Settings include Loudness, Bass, and Treble, and this settings screen can be accessed by tapping the volume slider bar and pressing the equalizer button on the right hand side.

This update can be attained by opening the Sonos app and checking for updates. That’s Settings – System – System Updates – Check for updates. This update should be available to users starting this afternoon for iOS users for most features. Android support for EQ Settings on the Now Playing Screen will be “available in the coming months.”