Sling makes its live streaming TV service free during primetime hours

Following the recent launch of its free tier, Sling TV has announced another initiative that will provide the public with some free content. Starting today, the service is offering free streaming television access under its Sling Blue plan, but only during primetime TV hours, according to the company. Sling calls this initiative its ‘Happy Hour Across America.’

Sling TV is an OTT streaming service that offers live access to television channels over the Internet. The service is split into two plans called Orange and Blue, plus the service offers premium channel add-ons.

Under its new ‘Happy Hour Across America’ initiative, anyone can watch primetime television for free from 5 PM ET to midnight.

The company says that it has seen the use of its service skyrocket by 164-percent during the coronavirus quarantine. Users tend to fire up the service around 6 PM ET with peak viewership across the service starting around 10 PM ET, according to the company. Under this initiative, the public will get free access to some big show premieres, including Better Call Saul, Deadliest Catch, Property Brothers, 90 Day Fiance, and more.

The Sling Blue TV plan includes many popular cable networks, including channels like AMC, A&E, TLC, FX, and more. You’ll need to download the service’s app onto your preferred streaming device to access the content.