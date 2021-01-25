Skywalker: A Family At War will collect all details in one single tome

A new Star Wars biography-style book is coming with the name Skywalker: A Family At War. This book will be legit canon, official canonical material, meaning it only uses and expands upon Star Wars stories that are verifiably “true” in the current Star Wars universe. This book does not include any bit of data or story that Lucasfilm, Disney, or otherwise, would consider “Legends.”

Skywalker: A Family at War was authored by Kristin Baver, and will “examine the events that unfolded in the Skywalker saga on screen as well as through books, comics, and other canonical storytelling to give a detailed account of the lives of key members of the family amid their travels and triumphs.”

This will also include Rey. Though not technically related to the rest of the Skywalker family by blood, Rey is likely included in what this book covers. From StarWars.com: “For three generations, members of the Skywalker family – whether born into the name or chosen to carry the legacy – struggled to balance their emotions and the external strife in the galaxy far, far away.”

This book will also have artwork by Matt Ferguson. It was just released on pre-order in hardcover format for approximately $22.50 USD, and it has an official release date of April 6, 2021.

When this article is set to go live, this book is the #1 Best Seller in “Science Fiction & Fantasy Movies” books on Amazon. The book includes original artwork, as well as imagery from the movies, comics, TV shows, and more.

It’ll be interesting to see if this will act as a sort of metaphorical bookend for the Skywalker saga for Lucasfilm and Disney. We’ll only really know whether the company decided to move on from the Skywalkers at this moment once we’ve looked back after a few years. Could they leave Luke behind now, knowing he’s involved with one of our favorite tiny characters? Will we never see Rey again?