Skyrim helps Xbox Game Pass close out December strong

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that was acquiring ZeniMax Media for a whopping $7.5 billion. This has pretty big implications for ZeniMax’s studios and properties – for instance, we’re not sure if big series like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, and Wolfenstein will be Xbox (and PC) exclusives moving forward. What we do know is that many of ZeniMax’s games will be available through Xbox Game Pass, as they’ve already started appearing on the service.

The Xbox Game Pass flood gates started opening with the additions of DOOM Eternal, Rage 2, and Fallout 76, and soon, we’ll see another major ZeniMax game join the service: Skyrim. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released more than 9 years ago, and in the time since then, it’s launched on pretty much every platform imaginable. Starting next week, you’ll get to play it as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Given how old the game is, it’s hard to imagine there are many people who haven’t played it yet, but if that’s you, you’ll soon be able to check it out on Game Pass. Skyrim will be landing on the console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass on December 15th, and throughout the latter half of the month, it’ll be joined by other games such as Among Us (PC), Neoverse (console), Killer Queen Black (console), Cybershadow (console & PC), and The Medium (console).

We’ll also see a bunch of Yakuza games land on the service soon, including Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and remasters of Yakuza 3, 4, and 5. Even before this announcement, December was looking like a big month for Game Pass, so Microsoft is definitely closing out 2020 with a flood of games for its subscription service.

With Skyrim heading to Game Pass, the big question now becomes which Bethesda games we’ll see next. Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion seem like logical choices, given that they’ve been on Xbox Game Pass before. We’ll let you know when Microsoft shares more, so stay tuned.