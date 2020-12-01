Xbox Game Pass ends 2020 with a bang: What you’re getting

It’s been a big year for Xbox Game Pass between the roll out of game streaming to the integration of EA Play earlier in the year. It looks like Microsoft is will close out the year with a bang for Xbox Game Pass, as today the company detailed a number of new games that are heading to the service in the first half of December. On top of that, it seems Microsoft is running a promotion on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for those who have never been subscribed before.

As explained over on Xbox Wire, Microsoft says that beginning on December 3rd, new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. That one $1 promotion is one that Microsoft is pretty fond of, but usually, it only offers a one month subscription for that amount. So, if you’ve never been subscribed before and you play across both Xbox and PC, then it’s probably worth taking advantage of Microsoft’s deal once it becomes available on December 3rd.

As for the games we’ll see join Xbox Game Pass in December, the train gets rolling later this week with the additions of Control (Android and console), DOOM Eternal (PC), Haven (console and PC), Rage 2 (Android), Slime Rancher (Android and console), Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC), and Yes, Your Grace (Android, console, and PC) all on December 3rd.

One day later, we’ll see the addition of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition on console and PC. December 8th will see the arrival of three new games – Call of the Sea (Android, console, and PC), Monster Sanctuary (Android and console), and Starbound (PC) – with Unto The End (console and PC) joining on December 9th.

The additions for the first half of December wrap up on December 10th with the arrival of Assetto Corsa (Android and console), Gang Beasts (Android and console), GreedFall (Android, console, and PC), Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Android and console), and finally, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Android, console, and PC).

Of course, there are also a number of games leaving the service too. On December 11th, we’ll see eFootball PES 2020 depart, which will be followed by Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Infinifactory, Metro: Last Light Redux, MudRunner, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Pathologic 2, The Turing Test, Ticket to Ride, and Untitled Goose Game on December 15th. Be sure to finish up those games quickly if you’re in the middle of any of them, but otherwise, hit the Xbox Wire link above for more information on Xbox Game Pass in December.