Shiny Pokemon GO Swablu community day: Finally MEGA

Today we’re taking a peek at the next Pokemon GO Community Day and discuss why YOU shouldn’t skip it. Normally when you see a Swablu in the wild, you… probably just skip it. This monster evolves into Altaria and is generally OK – not great. But wait! This Community Day is different from the rest – this day delivers the first MEGA-EVOLUTION of Altaria, bringing an exclusive new move: Moonblast!

This event will include a more common Shiny Swablu and the first release of Mega Altaria. You’ll also find an exclusive move for Altaria: Moonblast! Moonblast has 110 power/60 energy with a 10% chance for -1 attack). Dazzling Gleam is 110 power/70 energy, while Dragon Pulse is 108 power with STAB/60energy. So if you miss the Moonblast and have Dragon Pulse instead… no big deal.

This Community Day will feature 3-hour Incense and 1/4 hatch distance for Pokemon Eggs. You’ll have the opportunity to make Swablu appear via Photobomb five times. Take an AR photo with your in-game camera and Swablu should appear in your photo after you’ve hit the shutter, then again in the wild for capture.

There’ll be an optional “Cotton-Winged Bird” Special Research available for approximately 99-cents USD. There’ll also be a “Community Bundle” available for 1280 coins. That bundle includes 1x Elite Fast TM, 50x Ultra Ball, 5x Incense, and 5x Super Incubator.

This Pokemon GO Community Day takes place on May 15, 2021. It’ll start at 11AM and last until 5PM local time, wherever you may play the game. And yes, it COULD be that if you’re traveling around the world at tremendous speed, you could spread this Community Day out over far more than 6 hours. If you have the means to do that, you’re living a charmed life, to be sure.

At the head of this article is an image that uses an illustration from DemonicSugarcube on DeviantArt. This same artist has a whole bunch of other Pokemon illustrations and other awesome pieces of work!