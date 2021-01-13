Shiny Pokemon GO Machop Community Day gives 3x stardust for all

Today we’re taking a peek at the next Pokemon GO Community Day – ready for Machop! The day includes an optional $1 ticket for Special Research called “Straight to the top, Machop!” It also includes a special Machop Community Day Bundle that’ll only be available one time (one purchase, only) with an Elite Charged TM.

The Shiny Machop is green, the Shiny Machop is great! The Shiny Machop evolves into a Shiny Machoke, then into a Shiny Machamp. The whole bunch like they’ve been covered in slime – or blasted with gamma radiation. Wait a second – is Shiny Machamp actually just an extra-mutated Incredible Hulk?!

During this Machop Community Day, you’ll see significantly increased spawns of Machop and a much higher-than-usual availability of the Shiny version of Machop. The event will feature photobombs by Machop – just snap an AR photo while playing and you’ll see Machop appear in the photo, then out in the wild.

During the event, users will get THREE TIMES the normal amount of catch Stardust. Normally an event only boosts this bit by two. Incense dropped during this event will last for three full hours.

If you evolve Machop all the way to a Machamp during the event (plus 2 hours after), it’ll get a special move called PAYBACK. This move cannot be learned outside of this event (for this Pokemon), and it cannot be found with non-elite TMs. This is an Exclusive Move!

The Machop Community Day event starts on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11AM local time. The end of this event is that same day, 5PM local time (17:00). And remember – if you’re not looking for Machop, you can still get that triple stardust for catching whatever other Pokemon are out there in the wild during the event. So save up those Pokeballs and get ready to toss like a wild maniac for 6 full hours!