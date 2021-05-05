Shiny Pokemon GO Luminous Legends X event eggs, wild spawns, and rewards

As this article is set to be published, we’re diving in to the latest Pokemon GO event: Luminous Legends X! This event started on May 4, 2021, and will last until May 17, 2021, at 8PM local time. As is generally the case, some of the spawns and bonuses may last just beyond the scheduled end of the event – but don’t risk it! You’re going to want to try your hand at the Shiny Pokemon in this event as soon as possible.

There’s a challenge going on during this event that should (pretty likely) be activated on May 11. Between now and Sunday, May 9, 2021, trainers around the world are aiming to catch a total of 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. If this is accomplished, the rewards are great!

Rewards for the Fairy-type capture challenge include 3x Catch XP, Pancham in raid battles (for the first time ever), and the high possibility release of Shiny Galarian Ponyta! That’s just ONE of the several Shiny Pokemon that’ll be more common and/or potentially visible this week. The Fairy-type challenge rewards will last from May 11 and 10AM to May 17 at 8PM local time.

During this event you’ll find the following potentially Shiny Pokemon available: Clefairy, Dratini, Snubbull, Ralts, and Bagon. There’ll also be far more common Pokemon with no potential for Shiny-ness, including: Dragonair (though you could just evolve a shiny Dratini), Cottonee, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy!

This event will feature some fairly awesome Pokemon Eggs, too. If you find a 7km egg during this event, it can contain a Shiny Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, or Gible. It could also contain any of those Pokemon in non-Shiny form, or a non-Shiny Spritzee or Swirlix.

This event series also includes the 5-star raid battle appearance of Xerneas. You’ll also get exclusive moves for Dragonair and Shelgon if you evolve or use a Charged TM during this event. Dragonair will learn Draco Meteor, and Shelgon will move Outrage!

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on this event and the rest of the Pokemon GO universe. Cross your fingers for more Shiny Pokemon in secret during this event, too!