Shiny Pokemon GO list released for Hoenn Event – Sparkly Aron!

Pokemon GO has a Hoenn Region event coming up, and we’ve got the list of Pokemon that’ll be out in force. The Shiny Pokemon that’ll be in the mix are numerous – but noy all common. The difference between a Shiny Pokemon released here and Shiny Pokemon released on a special event for it, specifically, is the likelihood that you’ll find one.

If you’re looking at a Shiny Pokemon on this list, there are more entries with NO Shiny than there are WITH a Shiny. If you’re looking at Corphish, Grumpig, Loudred, Nosepass, or Numel, you will NOT find a Shiny Pokemon. There is absolutely NO chance that any of these Pokemon will be Shiny as their Shiny counterparts have not yet been activated in the game – they just DO NOT exist.

The rest of the Pokemon on the list DO have Shiny Pokemon possibilities. The chances will be sort of slim, but not quite as slim as normal. Your chances of finding one of these Pokemon in Shiny form will be significantly better during this event than they would be if you’re looking for them in Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield – so pay heed!

The ONE Pokemon that has been teased to have significantly increased Shiny Pokemon numbers is Aron! This little shell thingy will be the most likely Shiny Pokemon in the pack during the Hoenn Region event.

We’ll see increased spawns of the following Pokemon during this event: Baltoy, Numel, Carvanha, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Nosepass, Loudred, Taillow. Those will all be out in greater numbers in the wild during the event.

For 5km eggs discovered DURING the event, you’ll find Skitty, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum. The only one of those that isn’t potentially Shiny is Corphish!

In 1-star raids, we’ve got a potentially all-shiny crew with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon. The 3-star raid crew has Mawile, Spinda, and Absol as potentially Shiny, and Grumpig and Breloom definitely NOT Shiny.

Both of the 5-star raid heroes have the potential to be Shiny. Those are Kyogre and Groudon – Hoenn royalty! Event-exclusive Field Research tasks can deliver encounters with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Wailmer.

This big Hoenn Region Event for Pokemon GO begins on January 19, 2021 at 10AM local time. This event will end on January 24, 2021, at 8PM local time (aka 20:00 hours).