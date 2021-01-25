Shiny Pokemon GO Johto Region event list revealed: Miltank party!

The next Pokemon GO event begins on January 26, 2021, with the Johto Region. In this event, a wide variety of Shiny Pokemon will be available in greater numbers, the whole LOT of them from the Johto Region. Some of these are cute, others are helpful, some are about to be a whole lot easier to find – for a relatively short period of time.

During the Johto Region event in Pokemon GO, a set of Pokemon will be available in the wild in numbers greater than usual. These Johto Region Pokemon include Chikorita, Hoppip, Yanma, Snubbull, Cyndaquil, Miltank, Gligar, Slugma, Murkrow, Airpom, Sunkern, and Totodile. With the exception of Slugma and Hoppip, ALL of these Pokemon will be availabe as Shiny Pokemon.

To be CLEAR, here, the only Pokemon mentioned as specifically appearing in greater numbers AS a Shiny Pokemon is Miltank. The others (with the noted exceptions) will have normal Shiny rates, but icreased spawn rates in general.

In Pokemon eggs during this Pokemon GO event, you’ll find Larvitar, Smoochum, Wooper, Iggybuff, Cleffa, and Pichu. All of these Pokemon will potentially appear Shiny. None will be particularly event-style available – Miltank will be the most likely Shiny you’ll find in this event.

In Raids during this event, you’ll find Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Marill, and Larvitar in 1-star raids. All of these Pokemon have Shiny versions in the game right this minute.

The 3-star raids during this event will include two Pokemon that COULD be Shiny: Miltank and Skarmory. The other three Pokemon in 3-star raids during this event will almost certainly NOT be Shiny. Those include Togetic, Espeon, and Umbreon!

The 5-star raid monsters appearing during this event are Entei, Raikou, and Suicune. All three have Shiny Pokemon editions in the game, but all three will have normal Shiny rates. As such, don’t hold your breath!

The Kanto Celebration series Johto Event in Pokemon GO will begin in January 26, 2021 at 10AM local time. This event will last until January 31, 2021, at 8PM local time.