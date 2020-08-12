Shiny Pokemon GO in Enigma Week: Stars!

Today we’re taking a peek at Pokemon GO and the latest collection of Shiny Pokemon. In our list today, we’ll be focusing on the Pokemon that have boosted Shiny spawn rates. This means the Pokemon are more than just Shiny, they’re fare more likely to appear as a Shiny Pokemon than they would any other time.

This week in Pokemon GO we’re dealing with “Enigma Week” courtesy of Pokemon GO Fest 2020. Unlocked during that week, Enigma Week revealed a wild assortment of Pokemon that might not otherwise appear in certain regions of the world. That includes Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bedlum, Bronzor, and Elgyem, as well as Staryu, Jigglypuff, and Clefairy.

The SHINY Pokemon this week are selected from amongst those that have boosted wild spawn rates. You could potentially also find Shiny Pokemon in eggs. Pokemon Eggs with 7km distance requirements this week are Staryu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock, Beldum, and Elgyem. These eggs have said Pokemon only if you attained them DURING the week.

Pokemon with boosted Shiny Pokemon rates this week include the following:

• Staryu

• Starmie

• Unown U

• Unown L

• Unown T

• Unown R

• Unown A

• Deoxys (Normal)

If you see Staryu or Starmie out in the wild, tap it! It might very well be Shiny. You’ll far less likely see an Unown or Deoxys in the wild – but … you never know. You’ll see those Unown and Deoxys (Normal) in Raid battles. Battle them! And see their Shiny versions!

This event started on August 7, 2020, at 1PM PDT. If you want to get these Shiny Pokemon at any point in the near future, you’ll want to get rolling! The event ends on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1PM PDT. After that, the Pokemon listed above could POTENTIALLY appear Shiny, but the rate at which they appear Shiny is far, far lower than it is this week.