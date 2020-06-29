Shiny Pokemon GO explosion: The best Pokemon to hunt right now

This week we’ve got a BIG list of Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO that you’ll want to look out for. This is one of the biggest “currently more common” Shiny Pokemon GO lists we’ve ever encountered, likely because we’re running up on a unique Pokemon GO event. Pokemon GO Fest is coming for 2020, the first edition that’ll reach the entire world. As we approach this event, we’re seeing a BUNCH of Pokemon appearing with 1/75 chances of Shiny Pokemon instead of the usual 1/450.

Shiny Pokemon in the wild

If you’re looking for Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO in the wild, you’ll want to watch the following list. Some of these Pokemon are more common right now due to the BUG event, some are just as rare as they’ve ever been. It’s their potential to be Shiny Pokemon that’s raised right now.

• Aerodactyl

• Bronzor

• Chansey

• Clamperl

• Feebas

• Gible

• Gligar (inconclusive)

• Lapras

• Lickitung (inconclusive)

• Onix

• Pineco

• Scyther

• Skarmory

• Sneasel

Shiny Pokemon in Raids, Eggs, Tasks

If you’re looking for Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO and you don’t JUST want to be looking out there in the wild, there are a few other ways to go about it. You can look to Raid Battles, hatch Pokemon from eggs, and get Pokemon Encounters from Tasks. If you’re going any of these routes, you’ve got a better chance of finding the following Pokemon as Shiny Pokemon than any others at this time.

• Absol

• Alolan (all the weird ones! Exeggutor, Marowak, Meowth, Raichu, Sandshrew, Vulpix)

• Babies! (Clefa, Elekid, Igglybuff, Togepi, Riolu, Happiny, Wynaut)

• Klink

• Nincada

• Shadow Pokemon: Mawile, Pinser, Bedlum

• Shinx

• Spinda

• Timburr

What to watch for

In general, look to the Pokemon that are featured during any given event. They won’t ALWAYS have increased chances of Shiny Pokemon appearance, but Niantic seems more willing to flip the switch during featured events. Now that we’re getting close to Pokemon GO Fest 2020, Niantic will be more willing to attempt to keep you attached to the game so you’ll be more likely willing to buy a ticket – so we’ll probably see more Shiny Pokemon than ever before!