Shiny Pokemon GO event update revealed: Johto details!

There’s another “throwback” event in the works for shiny Pokemon GO starting today, Friday! May 8th, 2020, starting at 1PM local time, Pokemon GO users will find a whole BUNCH of new tasks for special research rewards through the week. The first of these is catching Pokemon – so get stocked up on the Pokeballs if you’ve not done so already!

The Shiny Pokemon you’ll be seeking this week is Shiny Dunsparce. This is a Normal Type Pokemon, and it’s never had a Shiny Pokemon iteration in the game Pokemon GO before now. Shiny Dunsparce will be available in the wild in greater numbers (this week) than it’ll ever be available again – and it’ll be in 7km eggs for this week only.

Dunsparce is basically the worst Pokemon in the game Pokemon GO. It’s a tiny bug, but it’s not a Bug Type. It’s a Normal Type. It does not evolve into anything else, right now. It is very weak. The only reason you might want to have one in Shiny Form right now is the possibility that it’ll eventually evolve into something monstrous, like a Magikarp evolving into a Gyarados. But for now… it’s just a little… thing.

As for the rest of the goings-on during this event this week, the first set of tasks requires that users catch 3 Grass, Fire, and Water type Pokemon. You’ll then need to move on to sending a single gift to a friend, and catching a single Flying type Pokemon. Step 2 includes a single capture of a Bug type Pokemon, followed by some Buddy tasks.

Step 2 requires that you play with your Buddy Pokemon. You’ll need to get a Buddy Pokemon assigned if you’ve not already done so, tap in, and drop into the AR universe. While you’re playing with your Buddy Pokemon, you’ll also need to send your buddy 3 new treats.

Step 3 begins with 3 Great Throws – that’s going to be one of the most challenging parts of this whole sequence of tasks, really. Users will also need to hatch a single Pokemon Egg, and catch a Normal Type Pokemon.

You’ll need to evolve a Pokemon in Step 4, then catch 5 different species of Pokemon – and remember, some of these tasks can be accomplished concurrently. You’ll also need to catch a single Ghost Type Pokemon.

More Buddy action is required in Step 5. There, you’ll need to take 3 snapshots of your Buddy Pokemon – might as well do that while you’re playing with your Buddy Pokemon and giving it treats in the earlier tasks, if the game allows it. Step 5 also requires the user to make 4 Nice Curveball Throws, and catch a single Fighting Type Pokemon.

Step 6 has the user evolve a Pokemon (again, a different Pokemon this time). Then you’ll need to catch a Water Type Pokemon and an Ice Type Pokemon. Before you catch that Ice Type Pokemon, you’ll want to Take a Snapshot of said monster – that’s the first part of Step 8.

Step 8 also includes a battle with another trainer, and requires that you catch a Dragon-type Pokemon. Fast forward to Step 9 and you’ll find ALL sorts of rewards. During this event series, users will find double stardust when capturing Pokemon, and double stardust for completing Raids.

Pokemon captured in Pokeballs will give users double the experience points they’d normally get. Pokemon Raids also give twice the normal experience points – as does the act of hatching eggs. You’ll also find increased wild spawns of Jhoto Region Pokemon this week, like Chokorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Pikachu(?!), Misdreavus, Swinub, and Skarmory.

This event starts on Friday, May 8, at 1PM local time, in the year 2020. The event will last a week, ending on Friday, May 15th, at 1PM local time. As with past events, the end-time of the event may run a bit longer – but don’t count on it!