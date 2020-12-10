Shiny Pokemon GO December update brings new Pikachu, Rufflet, Frustration away!

There’s a new Pikachu in the mix for the next Pokemon GO event, complete with his own cute little satchel. This new version of the monster is called Explorer Pikachu, and he’ll be in the game in both standard and Shiny form. This update also includes a new “background” for the game.

Secrets of the Jungle and Shiny Pikachu

The Secrets of the Jungle update will appear in Pokemon GO soon. This will roll with a new Quest Icon to replace Willow, including both Jessie and James – woo! New Jessie and James animations were added to the game for quest dialogue too – we’re getting extra fancy now!

The next time you encounter someone from Team GO Rocket (or just call them Team Rocket in Pokemon GO), you might well see a Wooper! Both Wooper and Quagsire have been added in Shadow Form in Pokemon GO with the latest update.

The latest Shiny Pikachu will very likely appear during the Secrets of the Jungle event. The event associated with these Jungle updates will take place Monday, December 14, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time. This event will also contain a lovely new Shiny Rufflet!

The Game Awards event allows Frustration removal

You’ll find a “The Game Awards” event coming on December 10 (today) until the 11th. This event will begin at 4PM PST – that’s 6PM Central Time – and it’ll bring a whole bunch of Team GO Rocket Grunts to PokeStops and in balloons!

During this event, Incense will be more effective at attracting Pokemon, and you’ll earn more Stardust from catching Pokemon. This will also be one of the ONLY times you’ll ever get to use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Poekmon forget their Charged Attack “Frustration”! At last!

The Game Awards will be streamed live tonight as well. There’ll be a whole BUNCH of places there you can watch the event while you’re fighting Team GO Rocket. It’ll be a strange time to play the game, to be sure. The full Pokemon GO event for The Game Awards will take place Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. to Friday, December 11, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8).