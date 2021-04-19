Shiny Pokemon GO debut this week is garbage

There’ll be a new set of Shiny Pokemon in the game Pokemon GO this week, courtesy of Pokemon GO Sustainability Week. This event will start on April 20th (a Tuesday) at 10AM local time. It’ll last approximately 5 days, ending on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8PM local time.

The Sustainability Week event will feature the first appearance of Shiny Trubbish. This also means we’ll see the first appearance of Shiny Garbodor – and don’t forget Shiny Smeargle this week, too! That’s part of the Pokemon GO New Pokemon Snap event – full of paint!

The Pokemon GO Sustainability Event will also bring the first appearance of “the Two-Handed Pokemon” Binacle! This also means we’ll see Barbacle for the first time. It’ll be weird! In the wild you’ll also find Pokemon like Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, Ferroseed, and other nature / pollution themed Pokemon more often than normal.

Pokemon hatching from 5km eggs found during this event include Drilbur, Diglett, Finneon, Tangela, Cherubi, Goldeen, and Budew. If you’re out there completing event-exclusive Field Research, you’ll get encounters with Binacle, Chespin, Cottonee, and other odd Pokemon.

There’s also an outside-of-game sort of inside-of-game reward system going on this week. Niantic is running a systainability campaign that’ll reward players in Pokemon GO for taking care of their community. Niantic describes what must be done via social media posts between 1800 UTC on April 20 to 2359 UTC on April 23. In-game rewards include more 5-star raids, a free bundle in the in-game shop, and 2x Catch XP bonus action.

If you really want to get in on the action, make sure you’re walking around a LOT this week, picking up garbage wherever you may roam. Wear gloves, wear a mask, and travel with a buddy. Given the melting snow and the inordinate amounts of trash in parks this year, now is one fantastic time to make a difference in your community with the greatest of ease!