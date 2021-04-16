Shiny Smeargle in Pokemon GO Snap event: Timed rarity

This week the folks at Niantic made ready their first Pokemon SNAP event for Pokemon GO. This event will feature the first ever appearance of the Shiny version of Smeargle, all orange with a red tail instead of slightly lighter tan with a green tail – at last! As you may have guessed, this event will feature far more snapshot-based tasks than your average event.

The event will feature more Lotad, Cacnea, and Ducklett in the wild than you’d normally see on your average day. Raids will include Pokemon such as Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch. Both Lotad and Trapinch can appear in Shiny form during this event, too – neat!

As shown above, the New Pokemon Snap game focuses on the Lental Region. As such, the Pokemon appearing in this Pokemon GO event are… sorta from that region too. Sorta.

There is one oddity in this event that’s not generally true of other events with Shiny Pokemon. Normally when a Shiny Pokemon is introduced, said Shiny Pokemon remains available in the game from that point forward. It’s usually far more common during that event than it ever is again, but it remains active. That will not be true of Shiny Smeargle.

Shiny Smeargle will be made available during this event, and more common than your average Shiny Pokemon. BUT, once the event ends, Shiny Smeargle will be turned OFF again. This Shiny Pokemon will potentially appear again in the future during special events, but will not be available in the wild on your average non-event day.

To see Smeargle, the user will need to take some snapshots with the game’s in-game camera. Smeargle will appear in snapshots more often than normal, and Smeargle may appear during one of these snapshots. Immediately after appearing in a snapshot, Smeargle should appear in the wild for a Pokemon GO trainer, available for potential capture.

It is unlikely that Smeargle will appear Shiny in a snapshot, but this does not necessarily mean that said Smeargle will not be Shiny when it appears in the wild after said snapshot. You just never know!

This event will also feature a new camera avatar item in the shop during the event. There’ll also be a camera-themed Gift sticker in the event in the shop and appearing in spins of PokeStops.

The New Pokemon Snap Release Celebration event in Pokemon GO will start on April 29, 2021 at 10AM local time. It’ll last until May 2nd, 2021, at 8PM local time. Stick around as we learn more about this event as it approaches!