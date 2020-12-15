Shiny Pokemon GO Christmas detail list released

Today we’re taking a peek at the end-of-year Christmas event series for Pokemon GO. Normally we’re most excited about the Halloween event – it was the FIRST Pokemon GO event, after all. But this year, everything changed! Now, the biggest event of the season starts on December 22, 2020.

During the entire event, the number of gifts you can open on a single day is 45. You’ll also see an increase in the number of Gifts you can carry in your Item Bag at one time – to 40!

Bonuses changing

This event has a rotating set of bonuses during the week. Each bonus will last the entirety of the two days in which it is active (from midnight to midnight).

• December 22, 23: 2x Raid XP

• December 24, 25: 2x Catch Candy

• December 26, 27: 2x Star Piece duration

• December 28, 29: 2x Lucky Egg duration

• December 26, 27: 2x Catch Stardust

Holiday Event Features

Pokemon GO 2020 ends with a holiday event that’ll run from December 22 all the way to December 31. During this event, we’ll see holiday Pokemon, Ice-type Pokemon, and the debut of a new Pokemon.

• Pokémon in holiday costumes: Pikachu**, Delibird*, and Cubchoo.

• Ice-type Pokemon appearing more frequently: Spheal, Snover, and related Pokemon.

• Debut of Vanillite, the Fresh Snow Pokémon.

• Pokémon hatching from 5km Eggs: Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover, and Vanillite.

• Raid Pokemon: Alolan Sandshrew, Dewgong, Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Walrein, Cubchoo, Jynx, Cryogonal, Mega Abomasnow.

• Shiny Jinx will appear for some players after a Jynx raid battle.

• Event-exclusive Field Research: Vanillite and Cryogonal encounter rewards.

• Winter-themed avatar items: Greedent Sweater, Whimsicott Earmuffs, Winter Boots, and Winter Coat.

• Holiday-themed stickers from PokéStops, Gifts, and the shop featuring Alolan Vulpix, Croagunk, Whimsicott.

• Event-exclusive boxes in the shop.

• Event-exclusive AR Mapping task rewards: Abomasnow Mega Energy, Snorunt encounter.

This is just PART of the release – we’re currently diving in to the latest update to the game files to discover more. Stay tuned for more information on the rest of the Pokemon that’ll be available more commonly as Shiny Pokemon!

*UPDATE: There’s a CHANCE this will be a Shiny Holiday Costume Delibird event – we need to confirm this, but a rumor has surfaced suggesting we’ll see this very rare Pokemon.

**UPDATE 2: Given the Shiny Pokemon release of the Jungle Event Pikachu and his appearance as a Shiny Pokemon, there’s a distinct possibility that this Holiday Pikachu will be a Shiny Holiday Pikachu.

Secondary event!

There’s another event that takes place at the same time as the first! This event runs from December 26 (8AM in the morning, local time), to December 27 (10PM at night, local time). This event takes place in the final weekend in December 2020, the final weekend of the year. Bonuses for this event include a special Incense group, Event-exclusive AR mapping task rewards, and the return of Regice raids.

• Incense attracts: Delibird, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Cryogonal, and Cubchoo.

• AR mapping quests: Incense rewards.

• Regice returns for a very limited time.

This Pokemon GO Holidays event starts on the 22nd! The full event span is Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time.