Shiny Pokemon GO Christmas 2021: Bergmite to Avalugg!

Starting on December 23, 2021, Pokemon GO has some cool surprises in store for trainers worldwide. If you’re looking for the most chilly Pokemon never before available, look to Bergmite! This Pokemon looks like a shard of ice with a happy lil’ smile on its face, and the Pokemon it evolves into has a total flat-top. Avalugg it’s called, and it’ll cost you a whole 50 Bergmite candy to attain.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

The event we’re in the middle of right now is called Pokemon GO Holidays – Part 2, and it runs from December 23, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The event will already have started by the time you read this article, and it’ll last until 8PM local time on the last day of the year. There’s also a mini-event called “A Winder Wonderland” that has specifically to do with a Collection Challenge, Event Field Research, and trade distances – with a Galarian Mr. Mime at the end!

During the “Part 2” event we’ll see Ice-type and Holiday Pokemon in raid battles, as well as Ice-type and Holiday Pokemon out there in the wild and ready for Event Field Research. Galarian Darumaka makes its debut in SHINY form, too!

Every single day during this event you’ll find a free egg incubator for spinning a Pokestop. Every single day!

You’ll find Ice-type wild-spawn Pokemon in abundance, including Bergmite, Cryogonal, Alolan Vulpix, Vanillite, Snover, Spheal, and Snorunt. Holiday-specific Pokemon Stantler and Delibird are out there as well – like a PokeSanta with fancy details! Pikachu with Santa Hat is back, as is… Sninub!

Inside 7km eggs you’ll find Swinub, Smoochum, Galarian Darumaka, Cubchoo, Cryogonal, and Bergmite. If you’re looking for some Shadow Ice and Water Pokemon, hit up as many Team Rocket Grunts as possible.

This event features Field Research that requires that you catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon, 7 different species of Pokemon, Hatch an egg, Open 5 gifts, and spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms. Each of these tasks will deliver an encounter with potentially SHINY Pokemon.

You’ll also be asked to Hatch 5 eggs (after the Hatch 1 egg task). This task will deliver the coveted Glacial Lure!

With the exception of Bergmite, Cryogonal, Galarian Mr. Mime, and Vanillite, every Pokemon mentioned in this article has the potential to be a Shiny Pokemon. So get tapping!