Shiny Pokemon GO Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event details: Starting today!

Today we’re taking a peek at the next Pokemon GO event, starting with the launch of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! The BD and SP games are part of the “main” or “core” series of Pokemon games, and Pokemon GO stands to benefit from their release with a few new bonuses and an eventual release of a whole bunch of new monsters.

Starting on Tuesday, November 1, 2021, Pokemon GO will celebrate the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. The first part of this event will continue for a mere two days, so pay attention! This event ends on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10AM local time. At that time, the second part begins, and lasts until November 21, 2021.

Part 1: Brilliant Diamond

During the first part of this event there’ll be wild spawns of a whole bunch of Pokemon with the potential to be Shiny. There’ll be increased spawns of Stunky, which is not Shiny, but everything else has the potential to be Shiny – so tap them all!

We’ll see increased spawns of Seel, Buneary, Murkrow, Kircketot, Bidoof, Poocheyena, Aron, Scyther, Larvitar, Burmy (Plant), and Buizel. We’ll also see some Costumed Pokemon: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup – each of which can be Shiny.

Part 2: Shining Pearl

This event will start on November 18, 2021, and will last until November 21, 2021, at 8PM local time. This second half of the event will feature Spheal as a wild spawn with no Shiny iteration. It’ll also feature a bunch of potentially Shiny Pokemon like Glameow, Buneary, Bidoof, Kricketot, Houdour, Misdreavus, and Pinsir.

This event will also have Slowpoke, Bagon, Buizel, and Burmy (Sandy) spawning in the wild as potentially Shiny Pokemon. As it was with the first half, these Pokemon will be ever-so-slightly more rare than the rest.

There’ll also be fancy costume Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup – this time with a different hat! The first half has Luca’s Hat and the second half has Dawn’s Hat.

Both parts

Both parts of this event will feature 7km eggs with Riolu, Happiny, Mime Jr, Bonsly, and Budew, all available globally. You’ll be able to get to these monsters easier than normal because there’ll be 1/2 Incubator Distance and 1/3 Super Incubator Distance requirements – quick!

You’ll find the in-game store enticing with a one-time bundle for 300 coins that includes two Incubators, 3x Super Incubators, and a Raid Pass, too.

This event will include a Collection Challenge for the costumed Pokemon that’ll give you 1000 XP, 3000 Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass. You’ll find full-body suits in the avatar items store during this event, if you want to go full wild style on this generation.