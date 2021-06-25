Shiny Pokemon GO Bidoof Breakout detailed – Power Hamster!

This week the folks at Niantic released data on a Pokemon GO event that’ll bring users more Bidoof than they could ever want. This event features event-exclusive Field Research, Bidoof in Raid battles, and Bidoof in greater numbers in the wild than any one person could ever reasonably desire. The Shiny Bidoof is here, as well – far more golden than the original version, with reddish muzzle and tail (for Bibarel) instead of brown.

There’ll be several different parts to this event, with Exclusive Move releases for each. On June 25 and 26, Bidoof caught or taught with a Charged TM will learn Shadow Ball. On June 27 and 28, Bidoof caught or taught with a Charged TM will learn Thunderbolt. For the 29th and 30th, Bidoof caught or taught with a Charged TM will get Ice Beam – weird!

Any Bidoof evolved during this event will turn into a Bibarel that knows Hyper Beam. That’s worth the effort in and of itself. That’s what we call a Power Hamster!

Each successive section of two days during this event will have higher and higher catch XP. The first two days, players will get 2x Catch XP. The second two days, players will get 3x Catch XP, and the last two days, players will get a whopping 4x Catch XP!

During the entirety of this event, players will find Team GO Rocket rolling with Shadow Pokemon Bidoof. This little beast looks positively EVIL. He’s mostly the same color as the original, but with mad, red eyes, and the purple haze that comes with all Shadow Pokemon.

The Bidoof Breakout event starts on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10AM local time. This event will last all the way to Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8PM local time. You’re going to be super SICK of Bidoof by the time this is all over!