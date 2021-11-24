Shiny Pokemon GO Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres: back in the game, soon

A series of raid hour events will appear in Pokemon GO over the next several days. During this series of events, you’ll find some of the most rare and awesome Pokemon in the game, starting with no less than the three original legendary bird Pokemon: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres! These Pokemon will appear in Raid Hour events on Friday, then we’ll see Heatran, Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, and more!

A selection of Raid Hour events are part of the season-long mega event called Season of Mischief! According to Niantic, from November 26, 2021, to November 29, 2021, users will find a Special Research story – so long as they’ve completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research Story. So many stories!

During this event series you’ll find 2x Transfer Candy and 2x Catch XP – so catch and release! The most important bit about this season – aside from Hoopa – is the collection of spectacular Pokemon that appear in Raid Events and Spotlight Hours.

Spotlight Hours will appear each night starting on November 26 at noon local time (until 1PM local time). At that time you’ll see a spotlight on Rattata. On the 27th is a Spotlight Hour on Sableye, on the 28th is a Pikachu Spotlight Hour, and the KEY Spotlight Hour takes place on November 29, 2021, where we’ll get a Spotlight Hour for Bedlum. All of these Pokemon can appear Shiny.

On November 26, we’ll see a Raid Hour from 6PM to 7PM local time with Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos. Each of these birds has the potential to be a Shiny Pokemon.

A Raid Hour event on November 27 will feature just one Pokemon: Heatran. Heatran can also be Shiny. Actually, all of the Pokemon appearing during Raid Hour on November 26, 27, 28, and 29 have the potential to be Shiny Pokemon.

On November 28, we’ll see Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. On November 29, we’ll see Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. So get your battle-ready Pokemon out and prepare to fight!