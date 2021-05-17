Shiny Pokemon GO Altaria raid counters and best attacks

Starting on May 15, 2021, Mega Altaria appeared in Pokemon GO! This Pokemon can appear as a SHINY Pokemon on its catch screen – but you have to get there with a raid win first! To do this, you’re going to want to know some details about Altaria and how it can be defeated in battle. If you’re heading in to a Raid Battle with Mega Altaria, you can’t do it alone!

A Mega Raid with Altaria will include a monster with either Dragon Breath or Peck for its fast move. Good luck getting out of the way of either one! Charged move possibilities include Dragon Pulse, Dazzling Gleam, and Sky Attack. You might be fighting an all-Dragon moves Pokemon here – or all Sky type moves!

Non-mega, non-shadow raid counters

If you’re planning on defeating Altaria, the best non-shadow, non-mega raid counters are Metal, Poison, and Ice type Pokemon. Metaqgross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash is the top monster for the task. You could also use a Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche. Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche will do a pretty decent job, too.

If you want to roll with Poison, we recommend you drop in with Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb. Otherwise you should probably stick with metal Pokemon with metal moves. Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head, or Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb are top picks.

Mega or Shadow Pokemon raid counters

As it is with non-mega, non-shadow, so too is it true that the best Pokemon for the task is METAGROSS! If you have a Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, you’re in business! If you want to try Ice, go for Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche. A Shadow Mewtwo will do the trick with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam, too. The last (top) pick we have for Shadow Pokemon against Altaria is Shadow Gardevoir, with Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

If you have either Mega Gengar or Mega Beedrill, you’re also IN BUSINESS against Altaria. Ideally your Mega Gengar will have Lick and Sludge Bomb. Your ideal Mega Beedrill will have Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb.

Team size

If you’re dropping in on Altaria with a crew, you’ll want to ideally shoot for between 3 and 6 friends. The Raid Boss CP on this Pokemon is 44306 – it’s no joke! Once you defeat Altaria, you’ll find a catch CP between 1081 and 1145, with a weather boosted CP between 1352 and 1432.

ALSO NOTE: The image you see above was illustrated in part by the artist DemonicSugarcube. You can take a peek at this artist’s full collection of creations now, too, if you’re ALL ABOUT the Pokemon.