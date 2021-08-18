Sega’s answer to Fortnite is Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is what Sega has to say to Epic Games and their all-encompassing media madhouse Fortnite. Fortnite has transcended the likes of a normal online multiplayer game and has become an IP magnet. Each time a brand works with Epic Games to get their character in Fortnite as a playable character, cross-branding power increases for both brands. Sega wants a piece of that action too.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is not a brand new game. It’s a sort of latest-version of the Super Monkey Ball franchise, a remake of the first three home console releases of the Super Monkey Ball game universe. In the short time since we learned of the existence of this game, it’s become clear Sega wants to jam ALL the characters inside.

Jet Set Radio character Beat was announced as a playable character in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. Sonic and Tails from Sonic The Hedgehog are here to play. Now Sega’s revealed the inclusion of the character Kazuma Kiryu.

Kazuma Kiryu is the main character in the gaming series Yakusa. He’s given a super cute chibi appearance for this game, of course, but he’s still the hard-hitting gangster fighter man he’s always been. Above you’ll see a video introducing Kiryu to the game.

NOTE: This character will be “free and unlockable on all platforms” when the game launches in October of 2021. This game will be available for download and purchase for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on October 5, 2021

Can you imagine Sega expanding beyond the confines of their own game studios’ intellectual property, including tiny baby versions of all your favorite characters in this wild and wacky game? What oddballs would you like to see running around in the Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania balls, bouncing off the walls and so forth?

This is only really the latest in a long line of crossovers between games for major gaming labels over the past couple of decades. It’s really started to get intense now that companies like Disney own… all of the other brands. Now we just have to see if Sega’s Super Monkey Ball franchise can capture our hearts with all the characters we saw in Mortal Kombat X – yes please!