Sega Astro City Mini console is getting a limited US run

The hype over miniature recreations of classic consoles seems to have died down but Sega made one last attempt last year smack in the middle of the pandemic. Because of that, as well as its limited availability, the Astro City Mini console, or rather mini arcade cabinet, may have gone under some Sega fans’ radars. That is, fortunately, going to change in a few days as the Sega Astro City Mini will be coming to the US in a very limited fashion.

The Astro City Mini is actually Sega’s third attempt at a retro console after the Genesis Mini and the extra tiny Game Gear Micro. It also pretty much completes the circle of Sega’s notable gaming platforms, from the Genesis home console to the Game Gear handheld and, now, the Astro City arcade. The latter was pretty much found only in Japan and may have not garnered that much interest among collectors in other countries.

Nonetheless, its mini retro counterpart is making its way to the US thanks to Limited Run Games. Just as its name suggests, it will be a limited run due to the fact that only 3,500 units will be made available in English packaging for the US. While the packaging may be in English, interested buyers will have to keep in mind that not all games are.

The site lists the 37 games pre-installed in the Astro City Mini and notes the various states of the titles. Games like Puyo Puyo are noted to have menus and text in Japanese while the likes of Arabian Fight and Golden Axe: Revenge of the Death Adder have menus in English but some text is left untranslated.

The Sega Astro City Mini will go for $129.99 when the sale starts on March 26 at 10 a.m. ET. Limited Run Games will also be selling the $39.99 “Style Kit” that lets you place the Mini on a cabinet-like accessory as well as the $27.99 Gamepad.