Say hello to the massive machines you’ll fight in Horizon Forbidden West

Anyone who has played Horizon Zero Dawn will be able to tell you that the machines were one of the highlights of the game. With that in mind, it should come as little surprise that the machines are back and bigger than before in Horizon Forbidden West, and today, we’re getting a new look at them. The latest trailer for Horizon Forbidden West has arrived, and it’s all about the machines Aloy will face on her journey in the new game.

Image credit: Sony

The new trailer, titled “Machines of the Forbidden West,” is actually quite beautiful, in a sense. Though the machines depicted within are certainly intimidating creatures, the trailer also shows them doing their own thing in beautiful environments. The trailer also notes that Aloy and her enemies can manipulate the machines for their own uses, and of course, that’s likely setting up some sort of conflict for the game itself.

In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Guerrilla Games narrative director Ben McCaw calls out three machines specifically: the Rollerback, the Sunwing, and the Slitherfang. All three of these machines are depicted in the trailer, with McCaw saying that some of them will “serve as guardians of the natural order, while others are built only to kill.” You can check out the trailer below:

Horizon Forbidden West is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming games for the PlayStation 5. Even though we’re more than a year out from the console’s launch, Horizon Forbidden West won’t be a PS5 exclusive. This game will also be launching on PlayStation 4 when it arrives early next year, meaning those who haven’t upgraded yet don’t have to sit this one out.

Originally slated to release at some point in late 2021, Guerilla and Sony eventually decided to delay it into 2022, recently confirming a release date of February 18th. When the new release date was confirmed, Guerilla revealed that the studio, like many others, had struggled to keep projects on track during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big question now is whether or not Horizon Forbidden West will one day make its way to PC. The first game in the series, Horizon Zero Dawn, came to PC in August 2020, more than three years after it originally launched on PlayStation 4. While it seems likely that Sony will eventually port Horizon Forbidden West over to PC, expect a lengthy wait with a long period of exclusivity for PS5 and PS4.

2022 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for PlayStation exclusives. In addition to Horizon Forbidden West, next year we’ll see the releases of such games as God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. We’ll let you know when Sony shares more on Horizon Forbidden West, so stay tuned.