Horizon Forbidden West release date reveal confirms delay

Horizon Forbidden West has been the topic of some speculation recently. While the game was originally slated to come out sometime in late 2021, reports from earlier in the summer suggested that Sony had decided to delay the game. During Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, that delay was confirmed as Sony announced the release date for Horizon Forbidden West on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sony today confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West will be out on both consoles on February 18th, 2022. With Guerilla originally aiming for a late 2021 release date, this isn’t that big of a delay in the grand scheme of things, but it does move a big PlayStation 5 release out of the 2021 calendar year.

Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18, 2022 for PS5 & PS4. Pre-orders go live September 2. Full details: https://t.co/wr0Vy7S86t pic.twitter.com/UMTtFILla9 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 25, 2021

Obviously, the delay is at least partially to blame on the challenges of developing a game during the COVID-19 pandemic. That comes as little surprise, as we’ve seen a large number of games delayed over the past year, specifically because of the pandemic and its impact on game development.

In any case, Sony says that Horizon Forbidden West will be up for pre-order on September 2nd, 2021. More information about pre-orders will be coming next week, so expect to hear more about pre-order bonuses and Horizon Forbidden West‘s various launch editions then.

And hey, it isn’t all bad news for Horizon fans today because going hand-in-hand with this announcement was the reveal that Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a 60fps patch for PlayStation 5 today. The patch is already live, so those who own a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn should boot it up on PlayStation 5 and see how it looks with its increased target framerate.