Samsung’s Odyssey monitor leads pack of absolutely futuristic new screens

Samsung has launched three new 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) VA monitor lines as part of its pre-CES 2022 announcements. Heading the pack is the 32-inch curved Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung’s latest high-end gaming monitor. The display packs a punch with featuring both the vaunted new mini-LED backlighting technology that deliver better contrast as well as Quantum Dot tech for more vibrant colors. This monitor is certified to deliver HDR 2000 for extra-wide dynamic range and is also the first 4K monitor to offer a 240Hz refresh rate, for ultra-sharp gaming.

Samsung Electronics

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 also features a 1000R curve like Samsung’s more expensive Odyssey Neo G9 monitor and even includes similar rear styling as well as a signature core lighting module on the rear. This time round, Samsung has added a new mode that detects colors being shown on the display and automatically projects them through the rear core. Unsurprisingly, Samsung calls the new lighting core the “CoreSync”, which it says should offer increased gaming immersion.

The Smart Monitor M8 is a multipurpose monitor

Samsung has also taken the wraps off the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8, which is the follow up to last year’s M7. Much like a smart TV, Samsung’s smart monitor comes with a remote control and a set-top-box built-in, allowing users to stream their favorite shows using apps like Netflix. It’s a handy feature to have in a monitor when it isn’t being used for working from home as its ability to work as a SmartThings control hub .

While it offers a 4K resolution like the Odyssey Neo G8, its refresh rate hasn’t been highlighted by Samsung leading us to believe that it is probably capped at a standard 60Hz. That said, it still supports 1.07 billion colors and 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum at a peak brightness of 400 nits. As an added bonus, Samsung has also integrated a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam as part of deal that also works without a computer through built-in apps including Google Duo.

The High Resolution Monitor S8 is targeted at creatives

The third of Samsung’s new monitors is called the High Resolution Monitor S8, which is being targeted at creators and designers. It comes in two sizes, a 27-inch model and a 32-inch model, although both share the same specifications. Keeping creatives happy, the S8s reproduce up to 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and come with a VESA-certified HDR 600 rating. Even more impressively, perhaps, these are the world’s first Underwriter Laboratories (UL) verified Glare Free monitors. Samsung has achieved this by using a matte display finish on the S8s that dramatically reduces light reflection which is something creatives particularly value. They even come with USB Type-C 90W charging and LAN ports mitigating the need for an additional dock for laptops and mobile devices.

No pricing or availability details have been revealed by Samsung at this time, unfortunately, although we expect to see these monitors reach the market in the first quarter.