Samsung’s flagship foldable finally got Android 10

The Samsung Galaxy Fold got an alert this week with an update to Android 10 and Samsung One UI 2.1. This update includes a select number of features that’ve previously appeared on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20. One of these features is Quick Share – another is Music Share. Now both of these should be available to both devices so that they can share back and forth between the two.

The first major foldable smartphone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, was sent build number F900U1UEU3BTCE per SamMobile this week in the USA. This update should include a March 2020 security patch as well. As we know, monthly security patches are amongst the most essential pieces of the Android experience, allowing users of all Android devices to rest easy knowing they’ve got software developers watching over their device’s security in as vigilant a manner as possible.

The Galaxy Fold’s latest update includes Spotify alarm – giving the user the ability to select Spotify music for their wake-up call in the morning. This system update replaces Bixby Home with what’s called Samsung Daily – the rebranding is IN PROGRESS.

There’s a set of updates to Samsung keyboard in this package, too. Users will find a Universal search feature here, with searches for AR emojis, stickers, and other oddities aplenty – Spotify search included! There’s a new icon in the keyboard for Samsung Pass, and a new text undo/redo feature. (Swipe two fingers left or right on the keyboard for text undo/redo.)

If you've got a Samsung Galaxy Fold right now, you'll want to head to Settings, then Software Update. Assuming you have a Galaxy Fold in one of the regions that've gotten this update so far, you'll find a Download Available notification.