Samsung ISOCELL Auto 4AC is an imaging sensor built for vehicles

Samsung has announced a new automotive image sensor called the ISOCELL Auto 4AC. The imaging sensor delivers 120-decibel high dynamic range and LED Flicker mitigation specifically for surround-view monitors or rear-view cameras. The sensor supports HD resolution of 1280 x 960. Samsung notes that the new sensor is the first imaging solution optimized specifically for automotive applications.

ISOCELL Auto 4AC combines Samsung’s proven image sensor technology with a unique CornerPixel solution for advanced HDR and LED Flicker mitigation technologies to offer enhanced viewing experiences no matter the light condition. Samsung has also confirmed that this is the first sensor offering it’s releasing specifically for automobiles. However, it plans to expand the automotive sensor line in areas including camera monitor systems and autonomous driving, and in-cabin monitoring.

Image sensors used in automobiles face particular obstacles, including quick transitions from low-lit environments into brighter ones, such as exiting tunnels or garages that could take a few seconds for the driver’s eyes to adjust. The LED Flicker mitigation is particularly important as LED headlights, roadsigns, streetlights, and traffic lights are increasingly common, and the flicker is noticeable on the automotive cabin screen.

CornerPixel technology helps to improve safety when driving by providing an enhanced field of view using a specialized structure that mitigates LED light over 90 hertz. Within a single pixel area, the sensor embeds two photodiodes, with one at 3.0µm and the other at 1.0µm placed at the corner of the big pixel for brighter environments. The two photodiodes capture images in different exposures simultaneously, allowing up to 120 decibels HDR with minimal motion blur and smooth transition between light and dark areas.

ISOCELL Auto 4AC uses a 1/3.7-inch optical format with 1.2 million 3.0-micrometer pixels. The sensor also features an image signal processor embedded within for more streamlined installation. The sensor also meets AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualification, operating in a temperature range of -40 degrees Celsius to 125 degrees Celsius. Samsung is currently mass-producing the sensor.