Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets the S Pen in combo leak

This week we’re dropping in hot with a leak of the next-generation Samsung foldable device Galaxy Z Fold 3. This device will extend the powers of the previous pair of devices with foldable display in Samsung’s expanding collection, unfolding the long way – like a hot dog bun. This newest version of the device appears to be rolling with the ability to support an S Pen, too.

The latest leak of this device includes what’s tipped to be an official Samsung S Pen case for this new device. It’s unlikely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released with an S Pen, but it’s entirely possible there’ll be a case and S Pen combo pack available at launch. This would make the entire package accessible to the masses, but not necessarily required for those that do not expect to need a stylus as such.

Imagery from 91mobiles shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with precise sizing congruent with the leaked device and its various hardware bits. For example, the front cover has a bit of a dip at the head, making way for the front-facing speaker on the machine.

This case wraps snug around the sides, top, and bottom of the back of the phone, likely attaching magnetically to the front. The front bit of the case lies flat against the phone, allowing the user to pull back to reveal the front (outside) display.

This smartphone’s tipped (still unofficial) specifications include a 7.55-inch (unfolded) display inside, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor (system on chip), and 12GB RAM. There’ll probably be several variants, with at least one with 256GB internal storage. The back-facing trio of cameras on this device are rumored to be 12, 12, and 12-megapixels, similar to the otherwise most recent Galaxy Z Fold, but just a BIT better.

It’s very, very likely we’ll see this device with a release date of August 11, 2021. It could also be that the Samsung event on that day will reveal the device, but release the device at a later date.