Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ update pairs with Windows, S21

Right this minute you should be able to access the latest update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. This update is the Samsung One UI 3.1 update with Android 11 in full effect. This update brings a collection of features that bring the tablets up-to-par with the latest and greatest in Samsung smartphones – and tie the pack together with features like copy and paste between phones and “continue apps on other devices.”

Connected with a Galaxy S21, apps can be continued from the point at which they were closed on one to the other. Wireless Keyboard Sharing allows the Galaxy Tab S7’s Book Cover Keyboard to control the Galaxy S21 – if you find a reason to want to do such a thing.

This update also allows new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to switch between the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Tab S7 with the greatest of ease. With this Auto Switch feature, the Galaxy Buds Pro SHOULD deliver audio depending on which device is actively being used.

This update delivers a new Second Screen feature with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, thanks to WiDi. If you have a Windows 10 PC with Wireless Display capabilities, you’ll be able to use the Second Screen “Extend Mode” to allow the Galaxy Tab S7 to act as an extended display for your PC. Second Screen also works with “Duplicated Mode”, allowing the display of a PC to be mirrored on to a Galaxy Tab S7.

This update to One UI 3.1 for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ should be delivered starting this week to devices around the world. You may experience a longer wait if you have a version of one of these devices purchased from a carrier of some sort of another.