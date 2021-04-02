Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ hits preorder

Samsung has been talking up its new Galaxy SmartTag Plus gadgets since the beginning of the year. When they were first talked about, the launch date was noted as coming soon. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus is now officially available for preorder, with an expected availability date of April 12, 2021. That’s only a bit more than a week from now.

Originally when Samsung announced the Plus version, it said a single device would cost $39.99. That price appears to be accurate as the preorder listing on BHPVideo is $39.99. The Galaxy SmartTag Plus is only available for preorder in black right now. It sells for $10 more than the standard Galaxy SmartTag.

For the extra $10, the Plus version allows tracking via UWB and supports AR location. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0, giving a 394-foot tracking range when using Bluetooth alone. It interfaces with the SmartThigs app and allows the tracking of objects or pets using a Galaxy Phone. The app and tag provide an audible tone to help track down missing items.

Samsung’s SmartTag Plus runs off a replaceable watch battery good for up to five months, meaning you don’t have to take it off the object you are tracking for charging. The augmented reality with UWB functionality uses the built-in camera on the smartphone to display its immediate area on the phone screen. It overlays position navigation data with UWB on top of that image, making it easier to navigate to your missing object or pet.

When out of range, the Galaxy Find Network leverages other devices owned by you and other people to help find your device. As the SmartTag Plus passes within range of other Galaxy devices, its location is recorded on that device, letting users know its last known position on a map.