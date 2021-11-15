Samsung Galaxy S21 One UI 4 released with new list of devices

This week Samsung One UI 4 will be released for devices of several sorts, starting with the Galaxy S21 smartphone family. Starting today, November 15, 2021, One UI 4 will be released to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Some models will get the update earlier than others, depending on region and potentially depending on carrier.

The Android-based Samsung One UI 4 will focus on a “seamless” system between Samsung devices, syncing the most modern devices together to create a “cohesive look and feel” for the lot. This update will also bring new updated privacy and security features in “a new Privacy Dashboard” – not unlike what we see in Android 12 with the Google Pixel smartphone family.

This update will bring a new customized mobile experience with “Color Palettes” that should, if implemented well, deliver an experience that has a lot of potential for creativity and aesthetic cohesion.

Samsung revealed today that they will start to roll out One UI 4 to the Galaxy S21 family. At a later date, One UI 4 will be available for a variety of other Samsung devices, and availability may vary by region. Other devices that are listed by Samsung as having a “later date” for their update to One UI 4 are: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and S20 FE.

Also listed by Samsung as in the process of getting the One UI 4 update are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10 5G. This update will also be available in the future for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+. Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7+.

The Galaxy A82 5G will eventually see One UI 4, as will the A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, and the A42 5G. This list was shared by Samsung today in a press release about their software update One UI 4, suggesting that all devices listed will get One UI 4 after the Galaxy S21 family, which should start to see the update roll out this afternoon.