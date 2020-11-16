Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks detail your big money options

The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone family will likely launch in the first few months of the year 2021. Almost like Samsung planned the numbering scheme to match the year, the Samsung Galaxy S20 commanded 2020, while the Galaxy S21 family will dominate Samsung’s 2021. The 2021 line for Samsung will quite likely include at least three phones: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. If you’re expecting these devices to change your holiday 2020 plans – don’t hold your breath!

Galaxy S21 – The baseline

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be the least expensive of the line, would that the rumors of the device family were entirely verified and official as it is with a device selection like this with leaks and information from sources familiar with the subject who wish to remain anonymous, we’re working with information that could change.

By the time the Galaxy S21 is ready for release, a few specifications could be different. Much of the information you see in this article comes from articles released over the last couple of weeks here on SlashGear. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the evolution of this smartphone lineup.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be released with a 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS display. This display will almost certainly have the 120Hz image refresh rate feature, the same as the rest of the Galaxy S21 devices.

Inside the Galaxy S21 we’re expecting a 4000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-fi 6. There’ll be 5G connectivity across the family, too. Processors in the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup will probably include either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 or the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC.

The back-facing camera array on the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ will quite likely be identical. That’d mean a 12MP Ultra wide camera, a 12MP main camera, and a telephoto lens with a 64MP camera.

The Galaxy S21 is rumored to come in a set of four color options, each with the word “Phantom” in their name. That’d be Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, and Phantom White.

Galaxy S21+ – In the middle

The Galaxy S21+ is very, very similar to the Galaxy S21, per the rumors. It’ll likely come in Phantom Silver, Black, and Violet, and it’ll have the same connectivity options. The same set of cameras at its back, same processors, and same software mean you’ll be getting a device that’ll act a whole lot like the Galaxy S21.

The big differences come in the battery size at 4,800mAh, and the display size. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is expected to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS display with 120Hz image refresh rate.

Galaxy S21 Ultra – Super expense

The most expensive device in the bunch will quite likely be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This device will roll with a monstrous 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate. It’ll be capable of 120Hz image refresh rate, but will (as all good high refresh rate displays should) have the ability to sample at a lower rate when a higher rate isn’t necessary.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to have an advanced set of cameras on its back. That’d include a 108MP “Gen 2” main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide lens-toting camera, and two other cameras. The other two cameras both have 10MP sensors, one with 3x optical lens, the other with 10x optical lens.

The camera array imagery above comes from a sort of leak fix delivered in late October by OnLeaks. Other renders in this article were from that same area and similar sources.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumored to carry the same Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G connectivity as the other devices. The Wi-fi is a different story. Where Wi-fi 6 seemed enough for the lesser to Galaxy S21 devices, the Ultra required Wi-fi 6E!

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be released with at least two color options. One is Phantom Black, the other is Phantom Silver. The battery size on this large smartphone is likely 5000mAh.

Release dates and prices

The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup could be revealed at the tail end of January 2021, or it could be shown during Mobile World Congress 2021, if such a conference ends up finding a way to exist. That’d mean a potential mid-February reveal and late February release date, or an early March reveal and mid-march release.

Pricing for the Galaxy S21 smartphone family is expected to be within $100 of the launch prices for the previous generation. Pricing structure leaks haven’t suggested any major change in this arena – yet!