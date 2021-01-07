Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra 5G leaked in a big way

Today we’re taking a peek at the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra 5G, likely the most extravagant smartphone ever released by Samsung. This device hasn’t yet been confirmed by the company, and everything we’re looking at today was either leaked or tipped this week by insiders with information on the subject who wish to remain relatively anonymous.

The imagery we’re looking at today comes from LetsGoDigital, who have a set of specifications to go along with the images. The designer, Giuseppe Spinelli (aka Snoreyn), suggests that the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra 5G will work with a color scheme slightly different from whate we’ve seen with recent Samsung devices. Here, the back-facing camera array is not just pulled up and off to the side, it’s always gray, or black.

Instead of doing everything in their power to hide the back-facing camera array, this iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Note seems to want to make it a key part of its external aesthetic. If the renderings we’re looking at today are accurate, the company will toss out the idea that the S Pen can be a different color from the main body of the phone. This might be a missed opportunity, given the color of the camera array – why not gray? Why not accent the camera array as well as the S Pen?

The back-facing camera array on this smartphone will likely roll with a 108-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 lens, a pair of telephoto zoom lenses, both 10MP, one with 10x Hybrid Zoom, the other with 3x Optical Zoom. There’ll also likely be a 12-Megapixel 120-degree wide-angle lens.

It is currently unknown whether Samsung will incorporate a 3D sensor for all manner of 3D depth-sensing and scanning on this device. It’s rumored that there WILL be a laser autofocus system, though – not unlike what’s likely appearing on the Galaxy S21 Ultra this week.

It would appear that early leaks of the body configuration of this massive machine suggest that the Galaxy Note 21 will continue to incorporate a slot-in S Pen. It’ll be interesting to see whether Samsung comments on the inclusion of an S Pen stylus with the Galaxy S21 Ultra – and on how one might be extremely similar to the other, save the slot.